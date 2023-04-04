Darcey and Stacey fans have hailed officiant Morris a “miracle worker” following his appearance on the show in 2023.

Stacey Silva and her husband, Florian Sujak, sat down with Morris during season 4, and now fans say that they ‘love’ him.

While Florian and Stacey are working on their marriage, Darcey is back in the dating game. Darcey went on dates with Lamborghini driver Cicero Pinto during the 2023 show.

Stacey and Florian are getting married – again

Darcey and Stacey were planning on having a twin wedding on their TLC show, however, after Georgi Rusev and Darcey split up, Stacey and Florian still went ahead with their vow renewal.

After getting married in 2020, Stacey and Florian are solidifying their relationship during season 4 of the TLC series.

Although they’re ready to continue married life into 2023, Stacey and Florian are also seeking marriage counseling.

The two tied the knot a second time at Saybrook Point Resort and Marina in Connecticut in 2022.

Darcey and Stacey fans ‘love’ Morris

Darcey and Stacey season 4 episode 12 saw Stacey welcome officiant Morris into her home.

Stacey said that she searched for a local Connecticut officiant for her and Florian’s vow renewal.

Florian, Stacey, and Morris sat down for a meeting in preparation for their wedding during the March 2023 episode.

Morris isn’t just an officiant

Florian expressed during the episode that he felt “tricked” by Stacey. It turned out that Morris Patton wasn’t just a wedding officiant but a marriage counselor, too.

Stacey said that felt that she “vibed” with Morris and that she thought Florian would “vibe” with him, too.

She added: “Morris isn’t just a regular officiant, he’s a marriage counselor…”

Many fans took to Twitter to comment on how much they “loved” Morris on the show.

One fan tweeted: “Morris is a miracle worker!!” as the episode aired.

He’s a real-life officiant and counselor who is based in Hartford, New Haven, and New London, per his bio.

LOVE when clients who become friends send me candid wedding pics. Every wedding has the same goal..everyone laughs, and someone has to cry. #rebeccaandjames Posted by Morris Patton-Justice of the Peace on Thursday, August 4, 2022

WATCH DARCEY & STACEY ON TLC EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C