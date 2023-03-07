Season 4 of the show sees Darcey Silva and Georgi having a tumultuous time, and fans want to know their status in 2022; Where is Georgi from Darcey and Stacey?

Darcey and her twin sister Stacey shot to fame on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé but after her split from Tom Brooks, Darcey soon met Georgi from Bulgaria in 2020 and they hit it off. However, after hitting a rocky patch in Darcey and Stacey season 4, the duo split up by the finale.

Now fans of the show want to know where Georgi is. After all, this isn’t the first time he has gone MIA, Georgi didn’t show up for the filming of Darcey and Stacey: Tell All, and has been laying low since they decided to pull the plug on the relationship.

Where is Georgi from Darcey and Stacey?

Fans want an update on whether Darcey Silva is looking for love after dating her ex, Georgi Rusev, and what he is up to nowadays. The truth is, Georgi hasn’t been on the show as much since he split from Darcey.

However, in a more recent episode, Georgi appeared to be on the scene a lot more. He is even thought to be overstepping some lines. Stacey felt Georgi shouldn’t start asking Darcey about her dating life, or try to pursue her again on last night’s episode, March 6. Darcey was already upset as Stacey’s partner Florian Sukaj for suggesting that they all get together whilst Georgi was in Miami.

In the episode, Darcey is seen back on the dating scene and Georgi can’t quite accept that “it’s done.” Especially after hearing she’s dating “some guy with a lot of money.” He confesses his love for her and offers a diamond gift, but Darcey feels it’s just “too little too late.”

Stacey and Florian’s wedding

On a February episode of Darcey and Stacey, Georgi told Stacey’s fiancé that he isn’t over his ex. He admitted on a facetime call: “I still love her, I don’t know about her, but, I still love her and care about her, and, you know, I want to be with her. I’m hoping we can be brothers-in-law one day, but I don’t know.”

Whilst Darcey and Stacey went wedding shopping together for Stacey’s wedding, Darcey also reflected on her relationship with Georgi. However, she did not show any signs of wanting to rekindle the romance.

The duo was planning to have a twin wedding together. Which made Stacey’s ceremony preparations slightly harder for Darcey to digest. Things got escalated further when Florian asked Georgi to be his best man.

Why did Darcey and Georgi break up?

Darcey explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that the decision to split from Georgi was a “personal one” as she explained:

It was a decision that I made personally for myself, for my daughters, and I took a stand because I felt like the relationship wasn’t moving in the right direction, from that point of being engaged, which happened in the summer, mind you, the Tell All was in wintertime. Darcey Silva, Entertainment Tonight

However, Georgi did not have the seal of approval from the whole family, either. Her father has also revealed he was disappointed and “disgusted” with how Georgi had treated Darcey. Not to mention Georgi and her mother’s continuous disagreements which played out throughout the last season.

