Darcey spills why Georgi Rusev skipped the Tell All special













Darcey & Stacey: The Twins Tell All is spilling all of the tea, and there’s really no holding back.

Fans of the TLC show were left jaw-dropped after Darcey’s exes Jesse and Tom showed up, but many couldn’t help but notice that ex-fiancé Georgi Rusev was nowhere to be seen.

Rusev played a pretty crucial role in Darcey’s life, so it seemed off-key when he didn’t turn up to the special.

If, like many fans, you’re left scratching your head, we’re breaking down where Georgi Rusev is and why he chose to skip the Tell All.

Where is Georgi Rusev on Darcey & Stacey Tell All?

All our Darcey & Stacey faves turned up to the Tell All special, except Darcey’s ex-fiancé Georgi Rusev, who was nowhere to be seen.

The 34-year-old’s absence left us all puzzled but, in talks with UsWeekly, Darcey Silva soon cleared things up.

Speaking to the outlet, Silva shared: “I had some different concerns. It’s only for him [Georgi] to say, but I think it was a multitude of things.

“I think he was going through something emotional himself that we were all there for, but also there were some things that happened off camera that I feel like he just wasn’t laying it out on the line. And we were all there to support him. We just wanted to [get] support back in return.”

Reportedly, Rusev was in New York at the time of filming, so there wasn’t exactly a distance issue.

Stacey also addressed the no-show, explaining: “We’ve done everything together, and he knew when he got in the relationship with Darcey this is what we do and our life is on TV, and this was the first Darcey & Stacey tell-all.”

“It was a big deal, and a lot happened around that time. And we all really wanted him to support Darcey,” she admitted.

Octavia Bellinger turned up

Georgi didn’t make an appearance on Darcey & Stacey: The Twins Tell All… but his ex-wife did.

Octavia Bellinger turned up to the special to talk finances, telling Darcey that Rusev had always been good with money in the time that they were together.

As we know, Georgi hasn’t had a job since he’s been with Darcey, so the reality star was left pretty shocked, to say the least.

Darcey’s exes Jesse and Tom also made an appearance

The twins were left disappointed after Georgi was a no-show, but Darcey’s exes Jesse and Tom did make it to the special.

Darcey had brief relationships with Tom, 42, and Jesse, 29, prior to her engagement with Rusev in June 2020.

In talks with UsWeekly, the reality star shared: “I’ve been on tell-alls with both of them before, and I didn’t really mind. I just didn’t know what their demeanors were gonna be.

“Actually, Tom was a little funny. He was a little tipsy that day, but he was just, like, rolling it off his tongue, all this stuff, and he had my back, so him and I feel like he made some good points to Jesse. Jesse was just there to be there I think, once again — like every other show he’s on.”

