David Toborowsky’s weight loss is on 90 Day Fiance fans’ minds after he shared a selfie on Instagram. David and Annie are best known for their popular appearance on TLC’s spin-off After The 90 Days.

His weight loss was kickstarted when he realized he wanted to lose some pounds, and it’s all with the help and support of his wife, Annie. She calls David her “sweet potato king” and has been backing him with his new diet.

The 90 Day Fiance couple became a firm show favorite from the minute they shared their story, having met had left America and met Annie, who lived in Thailand. Let’s peek at David’s latest weight loss pic.

David Toborowsky’s weight loss

David has kept 90 Day Fiance fans updated with his weight loss. Recently, he shared a photo in a suit that seriously impressed fans, just over a month after uploading a loved-up Valentine’s Day pic with Annie looking slimmer.

His weight loss certainly hasn’t gone amiss by David’s followers. David has definitely made an impressive transformation. At the start of the show, he weighed over 350 pounds but managed to get back on track.

Since the reality TV star embarked on his weight loss journey, he has dropped ten pant sizes. The TLC star has been regularly exercising at the gym and changing his eating habits for healthier options.

Despite not having a specific weight goal, David has revealed that he would continue until he felt good about himself and “comfortable in his skin,” as told to US Magazine. And it’s seriously noticeable!

David and Annie on 90 Day Fiance

David and Annie have been keeping busy since their last 90 Day Fiance appearance. They have been living across both Thailand and America and recently met up with David’s uncle in Las Vegas for a night out.

In March 2023, David wrote a post dedicated to Annie on International Women’s Day:

To the most incredible woman in the world. She has had many challenges in life and still always has a smile and yet independent. I am so proud to call you my best friend my Teerak and my wife. Happy International Women’s Day.

David appears to be busy in Arizona currently and revealed he was attending meetings there. Both he and Annie often stay occupied in the evenings when they create Cameo messages for TLC fans!

Fans say David is ‘looking good’

Viewers who have watched David and Annie: After The 90 Days and their journey know how dedicated David has been to his weight loss. Many picked up on his smart appearance when he wore a suit recently.

One fan wrote: “You can see how happy you are in your married life. Annie brings out that great smile. You are dressed to impress and look fabulous!!!”

Another simply penned on Instagram: “You look great David!!🔥🔥🔥.”

“@toborowsky_david , you are looking great. Hello to Annie. I love watching y’all on the show. ❤️,” said a follower.