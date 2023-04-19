Sister Wives fans are loving seeing Christine Brown happy as she recently announced her engagement to David Woolley, and it seems they’re now loving her new partner even more as they think he’s ‘trolling’ Kody with his Nacho’s Instagram post.

OG Sister Wives fans will remember the nachos saga between Christine and Kody Brown, and it seems like David Woolley may have been a fan just like us going by his latest post.

We take a look at David’s birthday post to fiance Christine Brown and why he’s gone up even further in Sister Wives fans’ rankings.

Kody got the ‘ick’ from Christine eating Nachos

Before we take a look at the post, let’s rewind back to why Nachos are so prominent in this relationship. OG Sister Wives fans will remember when Kody said he ‘second guessed’ his marriage with her when he saw how she ate Nachos.

In January 2022, Christine told the TLC cameras that her and Kody’s intimate marriage was over. In a Sister Wives memoir, Kody mentioned how he became ‘grossed out’ by her eating them.

He wrote: “Christine went into the Quickie Mart and bought herself what seemed looked like the largest portion of chili cheese nachos that I’d ever seen.

“The sight of those nachos turned my stomach. I couldn’t watch her eat them. She must have been starving, because she was eating so quickly, and there was chili sauce and nacho cheese everywhere.”

Speaking on the incident, Christine said: “It was so silly. How could that cool down any relationship? Please. Me wolfing down nachos. Come on.”

David Woolley posts Nachos with Christine Brown

If he wanted to he would, and that’s exactly what David Woolley did when he told his followers how much he loves eating Nachos with Christine, weeks after their engagement.

In a recent Instagram post, Woolley wrote: “Happy Birthday! I love eating nachos with you, My Queen! #myqueen #christinebrown #soulmate #nachoslive.”

The two can be seen beaming from ear to ear as they hold a huge tray of what looks like some delicious nachos with an abundance of toppings.

In the last photo, Woolley can be seen playfully trying to feed the tasty snack to his new fiance.

Christine turned 51 years old on April 18, and it looks like she’s had a major happiness glow-up since starting over again with David in her 50s. It’s never too late!

Fans are loving the shade

Of course, Sister Wives fans are absolutely here for the ‘shade’ David Woolley is seemingly throwing at Christine’s ex-husband, Kody Brown with his nachos post.

“And with a single post, you’ve managed to win over an entire fandom,” wrote one follower.

Another said: “Just won me over. That’s the best post ever! Classic!”

“Ahhhhh I love this!!! The low key shade!” gleamed one fan.

David definitely has won over the entire fandom as another wrote: “I don’t know you but I really like you! Thank you for appreciating nachos with @christinebrown.”

Others were quick with the puns, as one penned: “Kody it’s ‘nacho family.'”

We’re sure there will be plenty of Nachos served up at the happy couple’s wedding.