DC Cupcakes store seen on TLC set to reopen as owners deny ‘health hazards’













Remember TLC’s DC Cupcakes? The bakery has been closed with a sign stating it’s due to “health hazards” found by inspectors. The series followed sisters Sophie LaMontagne and Katherine Kallinis as they ran the store. However, they have said the closure was down to a license issue rather than health code violations and they hope to reopen soon.

Inspired by their grandmother, in 2008 Katherine and Sophie traded careers in fashion and finance to operate the bakery, real name Georgetown Cupcake.

However, a sign on the store’s door written by DC Health’s Division of Food reads: “This establishment is ordered closed until further notice for a violation(s) of District of Columbia food code regulations (Title 25 of the DCMR), which presents an imminent health hazard(s) to the public.”

Georgetown Cupcake set to reopen after license renewal

Known as the bakery on TLC’s DC Cupcakes, Georgetown Cupcake has been forced to close. However, in a statement to WUSA9 news reporter Abby Llorico, the store owners said they had been forced to close the store because of an expiring business license rather than health code violations.

As shared on social media, the statement read:

Our business license (which was posted on-site) had expired and caused the shutdown. We have filed the paperwork to renew and hope to open again as soon as possible. There were no other health code violations. We apologize for any inconvenience to our customers.

Georgetown Cupcake told Reality Titbit on Friday, August 12: “Our business license had expired for our Georgetown location and that was the reason for the closure. It was renewed yesterday and we hope to be open again later today. We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience.”

DC Cupcakes on TLC

DC Cupcakes, a TLC series that focused on the store, ran for three seasons between 2010 and 2013. With 28 episodes in total, the show was the starting point for the ultimate success of Georgetown Cupcake, which has expanded to five other sites.

During the third-to-last episode of the series, Katherine welcomed her first child with husband Ben Berman, a daughter the happy couple named Isis Sidney Berman. The sisters then decided to go on a weight-loss journey.

Katherine and Sophie ended up losing 100lb (45kg). Since their show stopped airing on TLC, Sophie has had a baby of her own. She welcomed son Philip Veillion LaMontagne in February 2021.

Fans react to Georgetown Cupcake closure

Georgetown Cupcake, which has stores in Georgetown, Bethesda, New York (Soho), Boston, Los Angeles and Atlanta, left fans disappointed during the temporary closure.

One fan of the bakery wrote: “Georgetown Cupcake closure hitting hard.”

While another Twitter user reacted to the news with:

There is usually a line out the door but a lot of folks are showing up at Georgetown Cupcake and then realizing it is closed. I talked to one woman who had pre-ordered cupcakes for her birthday and was disappointed.

“Since Georgetown Cupcake is shut down, where else can someone get good cupcakes?” asked a regular customer.

