90 Day Fiancé star Deavan Clegg's heartache as son diagnosed with leukemia













90 Day Fiancé Deavan Clegg is opening-up about her three-year-old son being diagnosed with leukemia on Instagram.

Deavan has been vocal about her journey ever since she ended her relationship with Jihoon Lee. The two share a son, Taeyang. After their relationship came to an end, Deavan got complete custody of him.

At the moment, it looks like the pair is not in contact with each other. As for Deavan, she has moved on and is currently expecting another child.

Deavan Clegg’s heartache as son diagnosed with leukemia

Deavan has always been vocal about her personal struggles and did not hesitate to open up more about it on her social media. The reality thought it was important to talk more about such issues as they were issues that needed to be discussed freely.

She admitted her son had been diagnosed with childhood cancer, b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia just a few days ago. Deavan further added that he had started his chemotherapy treatment just a couple of days ago and had already got a couple of treatments done.

An update on Taeyang’s health

In her post, Deavan opened up more about her son’s health. In it, she revealed the procedure for him is going to be for about two years. She further added that it had a high success rate of full recovery in five years and she was keeping strong for her family.

The family has also started a GoFundMe Page in the hope of getting money for the treatment. As of now, over $4,000 has been generated. The goal of the campaign is to raise $50k. Deavan has also asked her fans to help out with any cancer support groups that could help her out.

To add to this, the reality star noted that she would be making some T-shirts to keep her mind occupied while also raising money.

Star is expecting her third child

On May 7, Deavan confirmed that she is expecting their third child. In the family photo, Deavan wrote: “We are happy to announce baby Park will be arriving Fall 2022.”

As of now, Deavan has not opened up more about her pregnancy. However,prior to the shocking announcement about her three-year-old son, she had been sharing several pictures that showcased ger pregnancy journey.