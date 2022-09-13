









Debbie Johnson originally joined the 90 Day Fiance franchise simple as ‘Colt Johnson’s mom’ in 2019’s season 6. But years later, we’re still obsessed.

Debbie is back for The Single Life season 3, which kicked off last night, and she’s looking amazing.

The reality star, who is looking forward to her 70th birthday, has been keeping fans up to date between seasons, but that doesn’t mean people are any less excited about catching up with her now the show is back.

Let’s take a look at what she’s been up to, including her weight loss and the rumors of a new romance.

The trailer

Debbie looks gorgeous in the season 3 trailer, showing off her svelte new frame in a cute pink top with a plunging neckline.

With red-tinged hair, she talks about how nice it would be to meet someone before her upcoming milestone birthday.

She says: “It would be nice to celebrate my 70th with someone close to my heart.”

“Or good in bed,” she adds through laughter.

The trailer teases some rather sensual scenes for Debbie, as well as some drama – but will she find the true love she’s looking for?

Debbie’s transformation

Debbie’s look has changed a lot!

Not only is she a red-haired vixen these days, but she’s also lost weight.

She’s tracked her transformation on Instagram, sharing snaps of her progress along the way, and her fans have been incredibly supportive.

Debbie looks notably different from this snap of her walking Colt down the aisle as he tied the knot with Larissa Lima on the show.

Wearing a pink oversized shirt that matched Colt’s tie, she looked pretty as a picture.

But it’s clear to see that she actually looks younger now.

She also looks very different in the below old snapshot from the show when she met a blind date for the first time.

Debbie talks to son Colt before heading on a blind date in 90 Day Fiance Credit: 90 Day Fiance YouTube

In scenes from the new series and in her latest Instagram snaps, it’s clear to see Debbie’s hard work has paid off and that she’s feeling more confident than ever.

Romance rumors

Back in July this year, reports surfaced that Debbie had been spotted with a new man.

A Reddit user shared a picture they say their father took of Debbie shopping in Costco with a mystery man.

The man has tattoos, long white hair pulled back into a low ponytail and a beard.

On close inspection, he looks very similar to a man Debbie is seen canoodling with in the new trailer – so does this mean what we think it does?

You hope she gets her happy ending!

90 Day Fiance: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8pm EST

