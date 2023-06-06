Deon Derrico broke down and got visibly distressed after receiving a voicemail about his late brother Christopher.

The Doubling Down With The Derricos is back for episode two on Tuesday (June 6, 2023) sharing more moments from Deon and Karen Derrico’s life with their big family.

In a sneak peek video for this week’s episode, Deon Derrico got emotional after receiving a phone call that involved the name of his late brother, Christopher, who was found dead in January 2022.

Denon Derrico tears up after getting call about late brother

In a preview video posted on TLC‘s Twitter page, Deon received a voicemail from a possible family member called Amani who claimed to be a child of his late brother Christopher.

In the video, Deon told his wife Karen Derrico that he had missed a phone call and was visibly shocked after listening to Amani’s voicemail and his claims.

Deon broke down over the possibility of a family member who he had never met as his wife Karen reached out to support him.

“I don’t know what to think – it’s a lot to take in,” Deon told the cameras. “Christopher was my older brother and I really looked up to him growing up.”

“Chris’s passing was a total surprise to us,” he continued. Deon said that he had a “mix of emotions” over the possibility that his late brother could have a son he’d never known.

Sneak peek shows smoky kitchen and beeping fire alarm

Another preview video shows the Derrico family experiencing a huge shock after they evacuate the whole family out of the house due to a fire alarm.

The video begins with Karen and Deon hearing a beeping noise when their kids start shouting and getting out of the house. Another scene shows a scary smoky kitchen as the kids get evacuated.

“We’ve gotta go back in there, Karen,” Deon tells his wife after he realizes that there might be more kids in the house. “We’ve gotta call 911.”

How many kids do they have?

Karen and Deon are parents to 17-year-old Darian, Derrick, 12, 11-year-old twins Dallas and Denver, and nine-year-old quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko, and Dariz.

They also welcomed five-year-old twins Diez and Dior, and three-year-old triplets Dawsyn, De’Aren, and Dyver.

The Derrico family lives in a 2400 sqft home in North Las Vegas, Nevada. In the new season, Karen and Deon consider the idea of moving to a bigger home because the size of their current house feels as if they live in one “room”.

