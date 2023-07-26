Doubling Down with the Derricos star Eric Jefferson has appeared on the TLC show since it first began in 2020. He’s back on the series in 2023 and is more than just the family’s nanny. The Derricos show Eric some love on his birthday during season 4 episode 8 airing on July 25.

Deon and Karen Derrico, and their 14 children, are the stars of Doubling Down with the Derricos. The show launched in 2020 and viewers have seen the family go through all kinds of ups and downs including the pandemic and health scares. Marian ‘GG’ Derrico is also back for season 4. She’s navigating online dating as well as battling cancer.

Credit: TLC YouTube channel

Doubling Down with the Derricos: Meet Eric

Eric Jefferson first appeared on Doubling Down with the Derricos in 2020.

He was introduced on the show as Deon’s friend. The two both worked in real estate, which is how they met.

However, nowadays, Eric has a much stronger bond with the Derricos and is pretty much a part of the family as season 4 of the TLC show airs.

Speaking on season 4, GG says that through her sickness, Eric has been there for her and said he is “like family.”

With 12.5k followers, Eric can be found on Instagram at @innate.fighter.

Eric grew up in foster care

Being a part of a close-knit family such as the Derricos is something that Eric expresses he’s grateful for on the show.

He explained that he grew up in foster care. Speaking to GG, Eric said: “My mother wasn’t there in my life, but just having visitations with her gave me the illusion that she was there.”

He added that he would “feel completed” if he was in Amani, the Derricos’ long lost family member’s, position.

He volunteered to be the Derricos’ nanny

During 2021 episodes of Doubling Down with the Derricos, Karen and Deon were looking for a nanny to help take care of their family.

Their long-time friend, Eric, volunteered for the role.

Eric broke down in tears on the show after explaining why he wanted to help out Karen and Deon by becoming their nanny.

He said: “I didn’t grow up in such a loving environment. I always felt left out. And now, Rico took me in and I don’t feel left out, I feel a part of everything. I’m grateful to finally experience this.”

Deon said to Eric: “I just love the fact of having you here, you feel like my son. You are my son.”

