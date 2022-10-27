









My 600 Lb Life fans are always after an update on the patients who appear on the TLC show. So many people over the past 10 seasons have sought help from Texas-based Dr Now. Let’s take a look at where Diana from My 600Lb Life is in 2022…

The chances of success for the people taking part in My 600 Lb Life are less than five percent but many of those seen on the show are determined to change their lives for the better. Speaking at the start of her episode, Diana Bunch says: “Taking a leap of faith into the unknown seems impossible unless you’re willing to replace fear with hope”.

Who is Diana Bunch?

Diana Bunch is a Seattle, Washington native who appeared on My 600Lb Life in 2017. She was 55 years old at the time and weighed 601lb.

Speaking on the show, Diana said that she was living with stabbing and throbbing pain in her legs.

She added: “I sit on the side of the bed waiting for the courage to stand up because I know the pain is coming.”

Diana said that there’s no “pain-free” step in her day.

My 600 Lb Life – Diana’s episode

On February 15, 2017, Diana’s Story aired on TLC for the first time.

She explained during her My 600Lb Life episode that she once had dreams of having a career in the air force, but she was discharged due to her weight.

Her relationship with food and weight gain stemmed from childhood trauma.

The episode shows how Diana’s friends and family want to support her and often help her wash, get her food and clean her house.

Where is Diana from My 600 Lb Life now?

Diana’s strength and optimism saw her totally transform her life and lose weight. Dr Now said towards the end of her journey that she was doing really well and that she had always stuck to her diet.

At the end of the episode, Diana said that she planned to stay in Texas for a year following her My 600Lb Life journey and that she was training to be a crisis counselor.

She lost 300lb on her journey and can be seen looking unrecognizable on fellow My 600Lb Life star, Charity Pierce’s, Facebook page.

Starcasm reports that she lost a total of 425lb across her episode and the Where Are They Now? episode.

Fans of the show took to Twitter after seeing Diana’s success with her weight loss. One person tweeted: “This was absolutely the best success story on #my600lblife I’m genuinely happy for #Diana I hope they do a follow-up story on her #600lblife.”

Another tweeted: “Diana rocks!”.

In a 2019 report, Starcasm put Diana in its ‘Top 10’ list of My 600 Lb Life patients who lost the most weight.

WATCH MY 600-LB LIFE ON TLC EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK