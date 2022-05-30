











Annie Suwan has been making waves on 90 Day Fiance but her recent Instagram photos had many convinced that she looked different, so did the reality star get plastic surgery?

David Toborowsky and Annie have been keeping the 90-Day franchise fans entertained ever since they first appeared on the show. Since then, the couple has come a long way and has been sharing their journey on social media.

However, some of the fans noticed that Annie looked a bit different in her recent photos and did not hesitate to point that out in her comment section.

NO WAY: Who won Survivor 2022 as fans dub contestant ‘favourite champion’?

Did Annie Suwan have plastic surgery?

As per Screenrant, Annie has had lip injections and the reality star has been vocal about the same. The reality star slammed one of her fans when they suggested she had her lips done for OnlyFans.

However, she was quick to slam this. In the comment section, she replied: “lip injection has nothing to do with only fan (thumbs down emoji) no.” At the same time, Annie has opened up more about it on the show.

As per Soap Dirt, Annie had an eyelift done and David got some cosmetic work done on his hair. Apart from this, Annie also had a couple of things done on her wisdom teeth.

Why did the reality star have an eyelift done?

Fans were quick to notice that Annie’s eyes looked a lot different than the first time she had appeared on the show. With many wondering if she had done something to her face, the reality star quickly confirmed the rumors and added that the reason she had undergone surgery was that she had an eye problem years ago.

After waiting for a long time, she finally decided to get the surgery done. However, Annie did not deep dive into what the problem had been, and to date, fans have been wondering the same.

OMG: Every contestant to be voted off Survivor 42 so far including latest episode spoilers

A look at Annie’s weight loss journey

Annie and David had been working on their physical health ever since their season came to an end. In an interview with US Weekly, the reality star has been working outdoors to stay fit. At the same time, David has also been working hard to shed some weight.

In the same interview, David also revealed he had dropped 10 pant sizes. Those who have been following the couple would know that they are foodies. The couple has managed to lose weight while not sacrificing their favorite food items.