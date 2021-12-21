Did Chris Combs get surgery from 1000-Lb Sisters?











1000-Lb Sisters season 3 is well underway and after last nights episode viewers are wondering one thing… did Chris get surgery?

Although Chris isn’t one of the 1000-Lb Sisters, he is a huge part of the TLC show. Viewers love the humor and positive attitude he brings to his sisters.

Reality Titbit have explored if Chris’ surgery was approved, his weight loss journey and some reactions to last nights episode from Twitter users.

Did Chris get surgery?

For months, viewers have been hoping that Chris will reach the desired weight to be approved for his surgery. Chris has been trying really hard to lose weight recently, by cutting out starch and eating healthily.

The doctors told him that he needs to be under 400 pounds to have the surgery. Last nights episode left us on a cliff hanger just as we were about to see if Chris had achieved his goal. However, we may have a spoiler…

Although the news hasn’t been confirmed, during the promo for season 3 of 1000-Lb Sisters, we saw Chris on an operating table, which could be him having his surgery. A fan of the show has also said that during a Cameo conversation he admitted that he had the surgery.

Chris has been trying to get the surgery for years

During season 2 of 1000-Lb Sisters, Amy was the only sibling who lost enough weight to have bariatric surgery. Chris was also aiming for the surgery, however he didn’t lose enough weight.

Bariatric surgery helps reduce food consumption by removing part of the stomach. This surgery would help Chris along his weight loss journey, so it was incredibly important to him, and his health.

Last season Chris had lost enough weight to have the surgery, however he put weight back on after he had a procedure to remove a boil on his leg.

1000-Lb Sisters: Viewers react to Chris Combs

Viewers have been rooting for Chris since the beginning of his weight loss journey. So, it’s no surprise fans were not happy to be left on the cliffhanger as to whether he had his surgery or not.

Some viewers aren’t convinced that he was approved. One Twitter user wrote: “Uh oh. That didn’t sound good for Chris”. Another user said: “A CLIFFHANGER AND CHRIS IS SO SAD IN THE PROMO :(“.

oh man i hope chris gets the surgery because he would've gotten that wax for nothing omg #1000lbSisters — sarah🐸 (@turaffes) December 21, 2021

I’m pulling for Chris. He’s the only one that’s really tried. #1000lbsisters — Mandy 🇺🇸🐶 (@mrhyne68) December 21, 2021

