7 Little Johnstons fans are keen to find out whether Elizabeth Johnston and Brice Bolden broke up.

The couple rose to fame on Elizabeth’s family’s TLC show and even moved in together.

However, Elizabeth and Brice sparked split rumors in 2023 as photos of them together vanished from their social media pages.

Let’s look at when Liz and Brice got together, their time on 7 Little Johnstons, and where they may stand today relationship-wise.

Meet 7 Little Johnstons’ Elizabeth and Brice

Elizabeth Johnston found fame appearing on 7 Little Johnstons. She’s been on the show alongside her family members since it first aired on TLC in 2015.

Liz pretty much grew up on reality TV as she’s now 21 years old.

The Cinemaholic reports that Brice first appeared on Liz’s Instagram page in 2019. He then starred with her on 7 Little Johnstons a year later.

Did Elizabeth Johnston and Brice break up?

In 2021 Liz and Brice moved in together. However, judging by her Instagram Stories posted on February 21, Elizabeth is ready for “new beginnings.”

Many fans and followers of the couple are also commenting on Brice and Liz’s Instagram posts to ask if they’re still together in 2023.

One person commented on Liz’s latest IG post: “Did you and Bryce break up I hope all the best I thought you guys were the cutest couple!”

Elizabeth removed all traces of Brice from IG

Looking at Elizabeth’s Instagram page in February 2023, it’s clear to see that she’s had a clear-out when it comes to her photos.

While Liz’s photos of herself, friends, and family remain on her account, she appears to have removed any snaps of herself and Brice.

Fans noticed the changes on Liz’s IG page (@lizzzjohnston) and even created a Reddit thread to chat about what may have happened between Brice and Liz.

Elizabeth also changed her IG bio, which now doesn’t include Brice’s name.

Brice’s last Instagram post dates back to December 2022. He still has photos of him and Elizabeth together on his page (@brice_bolden_). Many people have commented on his photos asking whether the two TLC stars have broken up.

