Did Janelle leave Kody Brown on Sister Wives?











Season 17 of Sister Wives is currently airing and people can see the drama in the family, but did Janelle Brown leave Kdy Brown?

For those who have been keeping up with the family, you would know that the tension between them was hard to ignore. COVID-19 managed to shake the family while also having moments where they came along as one.

Amid this, it so happened that Christine Brown decided to take a big step in her marriage with Kody as she opened up about leaving him.

Photo by Ida Mae Astute/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Did Janelle leave Kody Brown?

No, Janelle did not leave Kody and they are still together. In the previous seasons, Janelle’s relationship with Kody had also been the main focus as she opened up about her feelings.

Janelle had been vocal about not getting enough attention from him. However, it seems like the pair have managed to work out their differences as they are still together and have been working on their marriage.

Christine has left Kody

While Janelle decided to work on her relationship with Kody, Christine decided to leave. A major part of the upcoming season also revolves around the same.

Fans were left shocked when TLC released a teaser that showed Kody and Christine having a talk in which they spoke about where they saw their relationship heading.

From the trailer, it became clear that Christine wanted to focus on herself and with that, she made the decision to walk away from her marriage.

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

She is living her best life

Christine has been quite active on social media and has been keeping her followers updated on what she has been doing. At the same time, she is running her own online show, Cooking With Christine on TLC.

She has also been spending time with Janelle and the two have been having quite a gala time together. Overall, it looks like Christine is now putting all her energy into herself as she has been doing everything that brings a smile to her face.

WATCH SISTER WIVES SUNDAYS AT 10/9C ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK