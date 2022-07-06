Amy Roloff was 'devastated' by messages shared by Matt and Caryn during marriage













The Roloff family is at the centre of TLC’s Little People, Big World. The family has appeared on the show since 2006 but it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for Matt, Amy and the rest of the family. After the owners of Roloff Farms split, many fans were left asking – did Matt cheat on Amy with Caryn Chandler?

Matt and Amy’s divorce came as a shock to many. Despite their split, the two continue to appear on the TLC show alongside their son Zach, his wife Tori, and their three children. Little People, Big World has been swarming with drama in 2022 due to the sale of some of the Roloff Farms land, too. The sale resulted in Tori and Zach moving to Battleground, Washington.

LPBW stars divorce

Years before they became reality TV stars, Matt and Amy Roloff tied the knot in 1987.

They welcomed twins Jeremy and Zach in 1990, Molly in 1993 and Jacob in 1997.

However, after four children and almost 30 years of marriage, the two filed for divorce in 2015. Matt and Amy officially divorced in 2016.

Amy and Matt are in new relationships

After their 2016 divorce, Matt and Amy continued to appear on Little People, Big World. They even signed official documents on the show that meant the farm would officially be in Matt’s name only.

Matt moved on with one of his employees, Caryn Chandler, and the couple went Instagram official in 2017. Caryn had worked at Roloff Farms and as Matt’s assistant for ten years.

While Matt moved on with Caryn, Amy also embarked on dating in her 50s. Amy’s journey after divorce was also documented on the show. She met Chris Marek in 2016 and by 2019 they got engaged. Amy and Chris married in 2021.

Amy’s perspective on Matt and Caryn

Given that Caryn and Matt already had some kind of relationship at the time of his divorce from Amy, some LPBW fans have speculated he was seeing Caryn while still married to Amy.

As per Nicki Swift, Amy wrote in her 2019 book A Little Me: “Matt and our farm manager, who had been working for us a number of years by then, seemed to have more than just a working relationship or friendship. I saw messages, pictures and other things that should not have been shared between people who just worked together and were still married to other people. I was devastated.”

InTouch Weekly reported in 2019 that, during a Facebook Live session, Amy said: “I believe – this is all from my perspective – there was more than just friends going on. And I think that evolved to a point where that got in the way of our marriage as well.”

She added she wasn’t “sad” Matt had found someone, she was more concerned over “how it evolved” and “how it began”.

As per TV Shows Ace, Matt took to Instagram to say he was “taking the high road” and also addressed Amy’s book by saying their marriage fizzled out because they ultimately “grew apart”.

