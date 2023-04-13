The Little Couple has been absent from TLC screens since 2019, prompting speculation that the reality stars had divorced.

The Little Couple Jen Arnold and Bill Klein have been focusing on their family and respective jobs since stepping away from reality TV.

2019’s season 12 was the last time TLC documented the Klein household and despite high demand for its return, there have been no confirmed release dates.

Rumors circulated that the pair may have divorced, so here’s a relationship update for 2023.

Did The Little Couple get divorced?

Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

No, Jen and Bill have not separated. In fact, the couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on April 12, 2023.

Bill, 49, posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute in honor of their major milestone.

“Happy anniversary to my one and only Jen Arnold,” he penned.

“What a remarkable 15 years it’s been… and yet you continue to surprise me, inspire me, love me, and care for me.

“I can’t thank you enough for each and every story we’ve created together and all that we have yet to create.”

Divorce rumors first circulated at the start of 2022, prompting Jen, a neonatologist, to address the speculation on Instagram.

“We are absolutely together and we’re doing well,” she reassured, before revealing their quick trip to New York for her hip revision surgery.

What happened to their show?

Although new episodes of The Little Couple haven’t aired since 2019, the show has not been officially canceled.

The Sun reported Discovery Communications renewed the trademark for the TLC show in March 2022, but there have been no further developments.

It’s possible that the show was postponed due to the Kleins’ involvement in the lawsuit between reality producer LMNO Cable Group and Discovery Communications.

The couple pursued contingent compensation after LMNO filed a $7 million lawsuit against Discovery for allegedly trying to “steal” The Little Couple in 2016.

Court documents state LMNO’s former accountant allegedly falsified company records in a “long-running fraud and embezzlement scheme.” LMNO went on to accuse Discovery of working with the accountant to take over The Little Couple and “put LMNO out of business”.

Discovery filed a counterclaim, claiming an LMNO “whistleblower” revealed the company had allegedly been “systematically defrauding and victimizing Discovery”.

Attempts to obtain more information from LMNO was made, court documents report, but the production company allegedly “stonewalled, delayed, and frustrated Discovery’s efforts.”

Under their co-production agreement, Discovery can commission shows and pay for production costs if LMNO is unable to finance its portion, but the former would “own all rights for those episodes ‘throughout the world, in perpetuity.'”

The two parties eventually reached a settlement agreement in 2018, while a judge rejected the Kleins’ fraud and conversion claims in 2020. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the couple failed to show proof that they viewed the “fictional financial books as part of the alleged fraudulent scheme.”