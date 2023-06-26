Having first met online, Christian and Cleo’s journey is now playing out on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance. As Cleo opens up about her transgender story, fans ask if Christian knows that Cleo identifies as trans.

90 Day Fiance is the reality TLC series that follows couples who date across the border and usually meet on the Internet or on holiday. In Christian and Cleo’s case, the two first came across each other online.

Cleo recently shared her fears that Christian may not understand the challenges that being transgender involves, and said it would be “tragic” if it might be too much for him once they’re together in person.

Is Cleo on 90 Day Fiance transgender?

Yes, Cleo on 90 Days identifies as a transgender woman. She said, “At birth, I was assigned male, but I identify as a transgender woman.” Cleo is the first trans woman that Christian has dated in his life. She said:

Growing up, I always related more to my female peers. I tried my hardest to fit in, as a man, but that was just not what I felt. It was just so hard to look in the mirror or to simply go about my normal life.

Cleo added: “I remember going to sleep and, like, praying that the next morning I would wake up as a girl. But at the same time, I was scared that the majority of people in my life wouldn’t accept me.”

As she is autistic, Cleo “didn’t want to add anything else to the mix” but then decided to choose themselves. Now, Cleo is navigating a relationship with Christian and brought up their fears to him during a conversation.

Does Christian know Cleo is trans?

Yes, Christian is aware Cleo is transgender. He told Cleo that he is “attracted to her as a person” when they brought up their insecurities to him, as to which the 90 Day Fiance star said he was “brutally honest about.”

Christian added, “I don’t see how the fact that you’re trans would be a problem for me.” Cleo later told her friend that they are worried Christian will notice things about them that he wouldn’t have seen online.

Cleo has admitted that she “feels insecure” about certain physical body parts, adding that she would like to change their Adam’s Apple, hairline, and get a breast implantation in the next stage of her transition.

Christian revealed in a confessional that he “doesn’t think they’d [his friends] would be able to tell” that Cleo is transgender, but fans are concerned about how he and his friends spoke about her.

They fear Christian doesn’t know the challenges

Cleo revealed to a friend while shopping that it would be “tragic” if she and Christian met and didn’t have the closeness in person that they feel while messaging across the border.

They said: “I’ve come so far with my transition but there are obviously still things that I would like to change.” Christian, 30, says he is described as the life of the party, and revealed that Cleo is “like a Princess from another planet.”

“She’s a model from Italy, she lives in London, and she’s extremely gorgeous.” Cleo jokily said in a confessional, “My first impression of him was… He’s my next mistake.”

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS ON TLC SUNDAYS AT 8/7C