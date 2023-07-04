Does Jasmine from 90 Day Fiancé have a child? TLC viewers are wanting to know more about the Before the 90 Days star’s family life in 2023. Jasmine Pineda, and her partner, Gino Palazzolo, are going through all kinds of ups and downs during season 6. From talking about prenups to sparking up debates about wills at dinner, it’s not plain sailing for the couple whatsoever.

90 Day Fiancé fans were introduced to Gino and Jasmine a year ago. After meeting online, the pair maintained a relationship on video chat for nine months before they met in person in Panama. While Jasmine explained on the TLC show that she “intimidates most guys,” Gino was clearly ready to embark on a romance with the self-proclaimed “untameable Latino.”

Credit: 90 Day Fiancé YouTube channel

Does Jasmine from 90 Day Fiancé have a child?

In 2022, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days viewers were introduced to Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo.

Speaking on the TLC show, Jasmine explained that she is a mother to two young boys.

She said that her eldest son lives with her ex-husband. Jasmine added: “They are not babies, but they will always be my babies.”

Her youngest son lives with her. However, she explained that her son has a “special condition,” and he found it hard living in the city during the pandemic.

Jasmine said: “He was having a really hard time in the city with the lockdown so my mother and I made the decision to take her with him temporarily to the countryside. I miss him so much.”

Jasmine said meeting Gino was ‘like therapy’

Introducing herself on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Jasmine said that she had had enough of men who were only interested in one thing.

Following the pandemic, Jasmine said that the year had been “very difficult” for her but that meeting Gino “was like therapy.”

She had never dated someone from the US before but added that she was impressed by Gino’s “smartness” and his career as an engineer.

However, she added that she and Gino were opposites in many ways. The star said: “I’m an extravert, he’s an introvert, I eat healthy, he eats junk food…”

90 Day Fiancé stars are set to marry

During 90 Day Fiancé season 6, fans see Gino and Jasmine as they approach their upcoming marriage.

Back in 2022, Gino could be seen saying that he pictured the two of them raising a family together after being in an online relationship for nine months.

He also said that he wanted to “grow old together” with Jasmine. However, there appears to be trouble in paradise during 2023 episodes of the show as the couple argues over finances, prenups, and wills.

