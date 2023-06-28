Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Amani joined the cast of the TLC show in 2023 after he reached out to Deon and GG upon finding out that they could be his family members. The season 4 trailer sees GG and Deon emotional as they video call Amani and read their DNA test results.

The Derricos first rose to fame on their TLC show in 2020. The series follows the family, which consists of parents, Deon and Karen Derrico, and their 14 children. Grandma GG is also a cast member of the show. GG deals with a health battle during season 4 and the whole family prepares themselves for welcoming a long-lost family member.

Credit: TLC YouTube channel

Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Amani

During the Doubling Down With the Derricos season 4 trailer, GG and Deon Derrico can be seen speaking to a young man named Amani via video call.

Amani can be heard speaking on the phone to Deon saying: “Your brother Chris could possibly be my dad.”

Deon explains that his brother’s passing was super tough for GG. After connecting with Amani, GG said that she found “a new purpose.”

Deon says: “If this young man is not family, it’s going to be devastating for her.”

Amani and the Derricos do a DNA test

In a bid to find out if Amani is a Derrico, the family members completed DNA tests.

GG could be seen crying during filming saying that she “needs to know for sure,” about whether Amani really is her grandson.

During episode 4, Deon announces that the Derricos have an “added family member.”

He explains to his kids that he has a nephew and the family all get to meet Amani.

GG ‘knew’ Amani was a Derrico

Twenty-four-year-old Amani was confirmed to be a member of the Derrico family during the TLC show.

Deon’s brother, Chris, passed away never knowing that he had a son.

Before reading the DNA test results, GG said: “In my heart of hearts, I already know he’s Chris child. He’s got Chris’ eyes.”

She added that Amani has the same hair as her late son. GG shared a tribute post of Chris back in 2020 on Instagram.

WATCH DOUBLING DOWN WITH THE DERRICOS EVERY TUESDAY AT 10 PM ET ON TLC