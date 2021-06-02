Is Karen pregnant again? Doubling Down with the Derricos fans think so!











Doubling Down with the Derricos fans think that Karen might be pregnant again, after the series returned for season 2 on June 1st, 2021.

The hit TLC series launched back in August 2020, but has already accumulated a large fanbase.

It follows Deon and Karen Derrico, who are parents to fourteen children – yes, you heard that right, fourteen!

So, is Karen pregnant again? Are the Derricos having another baby? Let’s take a look at what we know.

Season 2 ‘Sneak Peak’ suggests Karen Derrico is pregnant again

On April 17th, 2021, TLC released a ‘Sneak Peak’ for season 2 to YouTube which hinted that Karen Derrico might be pregnant again. It is likely that this will be the central plot line for the second season.

In the preview, Karen is seen talking to Deon saying, “According to this, I’m a week late.”

Deon then suggests that she should take a pregnancy test to confirm. Deon’s mother, Marion “GG” Derrico, then joins in on the pregnancy conversation. GG tells Deon: “What is it you want me to say? Do you want me to say, ‘Oh God, I hope it’s positive?’ When is the line drawn for real?”

She later tells the camera: “Not another baby. It’s overwhelming with the ones that are here.”

Is Karen Derrico pregnant again?

Unconfirmed

As of yet, Karen and Deon have not confirmed whether they are pregnant with another child.

It is likely that Karen’s potential pregnancy will be the plot line of Doubling Down with the Derricos season 2, and so they’ve kept tight lipped about her current pregnancy status.

There is no indication that Karen Derrico is pregnant on social media, although fans seem pretty convinced that she is with child.

After the first episode of Doubling Down with the Derricos season 2 aired (Tuesday, June 1st), fans took to social media to share their thoughts.

TLC viewers seem pretty convinced that Karen is pregnant. One viewer tweeted: “Yeah she definitely pregnant…”

Until we get confirmation from Karen Derrico herself, this is purely speculation. We can’t wait to see what will happen with Karen’s pregnancy news in season 2!

