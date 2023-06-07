Doubling Down with the Derricos is back in 2023. Deon, Karen, and their family – including 14 children – have a lot going on during season 4 including weight loss programs, tough living arrangements, and GG’s health issues. The family has to deal with many emotions during the show as they remember Deon’s late brother, Chris Derrico.

During the TLC show’s trailer, Deon Derrico and his mother, Marian ‘GG’, can be seen talking about her difficult cancer battle, as well as a potential family member who contacts them after thinking that he could be related.

Doubling Down with the Derricos season 4 sees GG and Deon break down as they remember his late brother.

Who was Chris Derrico?

During Doubling Down with the Derricos, Deon and his mother, GG, remember the late Chris Derrico (Turner).

Chris was Deon’s older brother and GG’s firstborn son.

He lived in Detroit, Michigan. Chris sadly passed away in 2020 at the age of 53.

The family enjoys some happy moments during season 4, including GG’s 73rd birthday. However, they also have to revisit some sad times from the past when Deon receives a phone call.

A man named Amani calls Deon and says that his late brother, Chris, could possibly be his dad.

Deon said: “My brother’s passing was hard. Especially for GG.”

GG says she felt that she “failed” her son “in so many areas.”

Deon remembers his brother

Taking to Instagram on January 27, 2020, Deon explained that his brother “suddenly passed away.”

The TLC star wrote that his brother was born on January 31, 1966, and passed on January 27, 2020.

Deon wrote the words: “…gone but never forgotten,” under an image of his late brother.

A commenter sent their condolences on Deon’s post, writing: “I’m so very sorry for your loss. He was too young.”

Deon replied: “Yes he was we are still in shock. Thank you.”

GG ‘misses’ her firstborn son

Just a few months after Chris’ passing, his mother, GG, took to Instagram to remember her son.

She shared a photograph of Chris on Instagram and wrote in the caption on June 23, 2020: “My first born, miss him very much!!”

Many of GG’s followers wrote that they were “sorry” for the family’s loss on GG’s post, as well as: “May he rest in heaven.”

