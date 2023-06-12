Dr. Mercy Odueyungbo helps treat patients with a range of skin conditions from keloids to lipomas in her Chicago practice, including patient Price, who has a 10-year-old lipoma weighing in at almost 20lb!

The show is similar to the much-loved Save My Skin and Dr Pimple Popper as Dr Mercy specializes in treating the most unusual, extreme, and rare skin disorders, as she helps them gain their confidence back.

We take a look at the ‘giant’ lipoma removed by the TLC doctor.

Dr Mercy patient Price has had a lipoma for 10 years

Dr Mercy’s patient Price has had a lipoma under his shoulder for over 10 years, which he estimated weighed around 30lb.

The patient says his lipoma has “messed his whole life up,” as he can’t do what he wants with his kids or normal things with his wife. He calls his growth “a baby on the side.”

The doctor informed viewers that any lipoma bigger than 10cm is considered a ‘giant’ lipoma. However, Price’s lipoma was 45x45cm (17.7 in) which she said is a “lipoma on steroids.”

Credit: Dr Mercy/TLC YouTube

Price’s lipoma is successfully removed

The TLC doctor wasted no time in removing the lipoma, and as it was ‘well formed’ the expert was able to satisfyingly remove it in one piece.

Of course, she was still cautious not to hit a nerve or blood vessel, as that could have proud very messy.

After successful removal, at the end of the video, the doctor weighed the growth which came in at a whopping 19.7lb. Although not as heavy as the patient first thought, it was still the biggest Dr Mercy had ever removed.

She jokingly described it as ‘delivering triplets’ as the patient had previously said it felt like he was ‘carrying a baby.’

Fans discussed the ‘giant’ growth in the comments

Of course, with a lipoma this shocking, fans took to the comments of the YouTube channel to share their thoughts.

“That Lipoma was huge!! I wonder what the world record is….” questionned one curious fan.

“This was awesome beyond belief! Super great job doctor. You changed his life for the better. Way to go girl,” wrote another.

One popaholic wrote: “Dr. Lee (Dr. Pimple Popper) would be nodding at this & saying, ‘Respect’.”