Dr Pimple Popper removes a patient’s “stubborn” steatocystomas in one of her YouTube videos in 2023. The TLC star patiently works through the neck cysts but admits herself that the process isn’t “super satisfying.” Popaholics are used to seeing Dr Sandra Lee burst all kinds of bumps, remove lipomas and extract blackheads on her social media channels.

While some of Dr Pimple Popper‘s extractions appear to be swift, she describes others as “hard,” and has to persevere on the surgery table to get her ‘pops’ done. Dr Lee tells her patient that her steatocystomas are “clinging” to her as she tries to squeeze them out.

Dr Pimple Popper squeezes ‘stubborn’ steatocystomas

Dr Pimple Popper can be heard saying “for goodness sakes” as she’s working on one of her patients as she tries to squeeze very stubborn steatocystomas from their neck.

The doctor describes the tiny cysts as “holding on,” as she tries to pull them out of her patient’s skin.

TLC star Dr Sandra Lee says the cysts are “making her work for them.”

She adds: “Yours are more like eruptive hair cysts… the sac comes out with it…”

Dr Lee patiently removes the cysts

As Dr Sandra Lee worked her magic on the case of neck cysts, fans took to the YouTube video’s comments section to commend her for her work.

The TLC star had fans saying she did a “great job,” and that the pops looked “really hard to get to and retrieve.”

One commented: “These are my favorite to watch. Keep them coming.”

Another wrote: “Dr Lee is so patient doing this procedure. These are so time-consuming and hard to see…”

More fans of the doctor’s work said: “Great job always.”

It was clear to see that Dr Lee was finding the pop challenging as one commenter wrote that they could “feel the frustration” for both the doctor and patient through the video.

Fans express their frustrations

While many Dr Pimple Popper fans gave her compliments on the stubborn cyst removal, others were frustrated by the YouTube video.

Some wrote that they couldn’t see the pops properly, adding that they “need a magnifying glass to see these.”

Another said: “Unless you zoom, we can’t see anything.”

More wrote that it was the “first time” they’d watched steatocystomas “not come out like a ribbon.”

Some were frustrated they had to “guess what’s going on” adding that the “camera footage is disappointing.”

More echoed the same message and added: “We like to see what gets squeezed out.”