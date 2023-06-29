Keven and Krystal are Dr Sandra Lee’s latest patients on Dr Pimple Popper in 2023. The season 9 stars visit Dr Lee’s practice in Upland, California seeking help. While Keven is an athlete dealing with a butt lipoma, Krystal is a self-proclaimed “witch” with a cyst on her face.

After rising to fame on YouTube, Dr PImple Popper landed her own TLC show, and fans are hooked. She tackles all manner of lumps and bumps including 40-year-old cysts, hard-to-reach blackheads, lipomas, skin conditions, and much more on the show. Now, Dr Lee returns for more season 9 episodes in June, and patients Keven and Krystal are ready to have their lives transformed.

Credit: TLC YouTube channel

Krystal visits Dr Pimple Popper

Heading into Dr Pimple Popper‘s California-based office in season 9 is self-proclaimed “witch” Krystal. She was hoping that Dr Lee would be able to remove a large cyst she had above her left eyebrow.

Attempting to remove Krystal’s facial cyst in episode 11, Dr Lee says: “It really is wanting to stick to you, I’ll tell you that.”

She adds: “Maybe this thing is getting mad at you and doesn’t want us to take it off.”

Dr Pimple Popper continues: “It’s as if this cyst is possessed and it does not want to leave her body.”

Keven on Dr Pimple Popper

Also hoping that Dr Sandra Lee would be able to work her magic in the surgery room was episode 9 star Keven.

Keven is an athlete who developed a “butt lipoma.” He was ready to get the lipoma removed so that he could continue life with a “regular-shaped tush.”

Speaking to the camera, Keven said: “I’m very excited,” as he headed into the doctor’s surgery.

In order to ensure that Keven’s lipoma didn’t make a return after removal, Dr Lee extracted the entire sac and its lining during surgery.

Keven’s toilet troubles were mentioned during the episode but now, it’s safe to say he can go to the bathroom without a hitch.

One fan tweeted about the episode: “Best #DrPimplePopper ever tonight. Keven sitting on the toilet talking about taking a “poop for 10 min” is outrageous!! @DrPimplePopper thank you.”

Krystal says her life is changed

After getting her forehead bump removed on Dr Pimple Popper, Krystal took to TikTok to thank Dr Lee.

Krystal, who writes that she’s a “certified cat expert,” took to social media to say her life had been changed by the procedure.

She shared a split-screen video of herself before and after surgery and wrote the words:

“I can’t thank you Dr Lee for everything you’ve done for me, my life is seriously changed for the better forever!”

