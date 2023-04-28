Dr Pimple Popper had never seen a case of cholesterol bumps as “extreme” as Robert’s. The TLC show saw Dr Sandra Lee work out which course of treatment would work best to remove the hundreds of bumps.

After airing for the first time in 2018, Dr Pimple Popper has fans all over the globe who tune in to see some of her “juiciest” pops.

From oozing potato-gnocchi-style cysts to skin conditions that patients would spend hours covering with makeup, Dr Lee has seen all kinds of cases. But, she had never seen a case as severe as Robert’s when he showed her his cholesterol bumps.

Credit: TLC Australia YouTube channel

Robert got cholesterol bumps at 13

In 2022, Robert appeared on TLC’s Dr Pimple Popper.

Hailing from East Patchogue, New York, Robert was 37 years old.

He had been diagnosed with cholesterol bumps at the age of 13.

Robert’s bumps covered almost all of his arms. He said that they ranged in size from a “little pea” to a “small stone.”

The TLC star added that he could “squeeze” and “pull on” the bumps without any pain.

However, he felt uncomfortable with his “depressing” condition and sought the help of Dr Sandra Lee.

Dr Pimple Popper takes a look at Robert’s condition

When Robert had previously visited doctors to help with his cholesterol bumps, they said that they could only remove some of his bumps at a time.

Heading into Dr Pimple Popper’s office, he said that he felt “like a guinea pig” in his younger years as photos of his condition were placed in medical books.

Dr Lee diagnosed Robert’s condition as eruptive xanthomas. She said: “The high cholesterol in your blood vessels its sort of diffusing out and going into your skin.”

She added: “This is the most extreme case of eruptive xanthomas I have ever seen.”

Dr Pimple Popper says cholesterol bumps case is ‘extreme’

Although Dr Sandra Lee had her concerns over operating on Robert, she managed to remove hundreds of his cholesterol bumps.

Explaining the condition, Dr Pimple Popper said: “Essentially what’s happening is that you have such high levels of cholesterol that it’s popping out of your skin.”

Robert said that he had a “wave of relief” after having the bumps removed. Eight weeks on from his last procedure with the TLC doctor and he said that he felt like a “brand new man.”