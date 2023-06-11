Dr Pimple Popper may be over for another season but fear not as we have tons of content from the doctor’s social media to enjoy, including her ‘buttery’ hair cyst pops on a patient’s stomach.

The TLC Doctor has been entertaining viewers ever since the show started in 2015, and we’re sure they’re all eagerly waiting for the channel to announce another new series.

We take a look at Dr Pimple Popper‘s patient’s ‘hair cysts’ and her ‘satisfying’ removals.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC Twitter

Dr Pimple Popper pops ‘buttery’ hair cysts from patient’s abdomen

Dr Sandra Lee‘s patient has both Steatocystoma and Eruptive Vellus Hair cysts covering her abdomen area.

The TLC doctor of course wastes no time as she gets straight into it squeezing hairs out of the many small cysts with both her hands and tweezers.

Of course, like any normal cysts, they ooze out a substance, and these cysts provide a yellow ‘buttery’ substance. Nice!

The substances are called sebum, which is produced by the body’s sebaceous glands and lubricates hair and skin.

She also removes the whole sac instead of just draining the cysts as this is ‘very important’ for cysts on the body. That’s where her handy tweezers come into play.

Of course, that’s when the ‘little black hairs’ are also removed, which the cysts create.

Right at the end of the video is when we’re treated to an insight into the ongoings of Dr Pimple Popper’s office as she shows us her favorite part, looking at the hairs in the telescope.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/ TLC YouTube

What are Eruptive Vellus Hair Cysts?

As Dr Lee explains to the patient, Eruptive Vellus Hair Cysts are cysts with ‘little hairs rolled up’ inside them.

In a more technical term, Eruptive Vallus Hair Cysts are papules containing vellus hairs, although they’re said to be quite rare, as per DermNet.

Vellus hair cysts are also sometimes referred to as ‘peach fuzz.’

Although not as common as the lipoma and regular cyst content, fans do love some Dr Pimple Popper ‘hair’ content as they thoroughly enjoy her ‘satisfying’ reaction to a giant ingrown hair removal.

Fans rush to the comments

Of course, after watching a video like this, it’s only right to rush to the comments to share opinions and see what everyone else is saying. TLC viewers did just that.

“This may be the best derm video ever. It’s clear that Dr. Lee is extremely talented at dermatological issues. But this video really exemplifies the way she comforts the patient during the procedure, even making the patient laugh right after talking about how difficult it is having the bumps. Amazing,” wrote one.

Another wrote: “I love watching her do this. Well, I love all of what she does. She is great!!”

“I could literally watch this all damn day. Seriously, I’d have to set a timer if this particular episode was much longer. Yes, I’m a POPAHOLIC!” exclaimed another.