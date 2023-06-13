Although season 9 recently came to an end, Dr Pimple Popper is still providing us with her favorite moments of the series, including a patient who had pencil lead stuck in the palm of her hand for 45 years!

The TLC show has been entertaining popaholics for years as Sandra Lee pops some of the biggest cysts and lipomas they’ve ever seen. Although, other skin conditions can prove just as shocking.

After seeing countless numbers of huge lipomas and cysts, we thought nothing could shock Dr Pimple Popper. However, this patient definitely proved us wrong.

Dr Pimple Popper patient has pencil lead stuck in her hand for 45 years

In a first for Dr Sandra Lee, a patient comes to see her with a pencil lead that’s been stuck in her hand for almost 45 years.

As the lead has been with the patient since she was 6 years old, she’s even named it Kim. Hey Kim!

It feels tight, firm, and rubbery, and although the patient can joke about it, it also makes her self conscious, awkward and uncomfortable.

Dr Pimple Popper is in shock after the removal

She thought she’d seen it all. Well, she definitely has now. You know it must be shocking when even Dr Pimple Popper is in disbelief.

The last time we saw her this shocked was when she reacted to the ‘giant’ ingrown hair removal.

Of course, Sandra successfully removes the lead, and after the removal she says: “That is just crazy to see.”

In her iconic speeches to the camera, she said: “Ok, now I’ve seen it all. This is crazy talk, this is crazy stuff. What’s going on here? How can she have pencil lead that’s stuck in her palm for 45 years?”

Fans are in disbelief

If the expert is shocked, of course, fans are in even more disbelief as they ran to the comments to express their shock.

“And no lead poisoning? That’s a blessing in itself,” wrote one.

“How y’all have these things stuck in y’all bodies and y’all don’t take them out???” wrote another.

Despite the shock in the comments, others could actually relate to the problem themselves.

“I have the same thing in my left hand. It happened in 1st grade 58 years ago,” admitted one.

One said: “I have some in my leg for almost 60.”

Maybe they should take a trip down to Dr Pimple Popper’s office!