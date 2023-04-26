Dr Pimple Popper is back for episode 4 of her new series, and it seems like she’s faced with a lot of problems as diabetic patient Cedric may not be able to safely have surgery, whereas patient Andrea may not be able to have treatment for her vitiligo as one part proves tricky for the Dr to get hold of.

Although many viewers watch the TLC show for pops and squeezes, Dr Pimple Popper sees an array of patients walk through her door with many different skin conditions.

We take a look at what Sandra has on her hands this week.

Dr Pimple Popper patient Cedric has huge knots

52-year-old Cedric has a knot on his eye and a huge knot on his neck, which he noticed over 10 years ago.

The patient says the knot on his eyes feels like fresh playdough which constantly stings and itches.

Cedric’s neck lump gives him constant pain as it shoots down his spine and all over his back. He says he’s in constant pain whether he’s sitting, laying, or standing.

Cedric’s diabetes may be a problem

As well as his knots, Cedric also suffers from diabetes, however Dr Pimple Popper is shocked to learn that the patient isn’t monitoring his blood levels.

A concerned Dr Sandra Lee explains that not monitoring levels is like driving in your car with no working gas gauge. She then goes on to explain that being too high or too low in your glucose levels are both very life-threatening.

Having very high glucose levels before surgery is a very dangerous situation.

However, Cedric didn’t realize it would be such a problem and says he’ll be crushed if he’s not allowed to have his surgery.

Dr Pimple Popper patient Andrea has vitiligo

Also heading into Dr Pimple Popper’s office is Andrea, who suffers from vitiligo, as well as patient Katherine, who has a bump that resembles a brain on her ear.

Although some people who suffer from vitiligo live without treatment, Andrea told Dr Sandra that it bothers her, as she feels ‘uncomfortable.’

Of course, the TLC star knows her stuff and tells Andrea there are new classes of medications called ‘J.A.K Inhibitors,’ which the patient would use alongside a lightbox to re-pigment.

However, they run into a problem when Sandra reveals she doesn’t have a lightbox as they’re “hard to get to.”

We’ll have to wait until the episode airs to see if Dr Pimple Popper can help the patient, but we have full faith in her!