Dr Pimple Popper is back with the regular sneak peek of her latest episode 7, and this week she sees a patient who found a huge lipoma after losing a massive 300 lbs of weight.

The TLC doctor is on our screens every week helping people with an array of skin conditions, as well as keeping fans entertained on social media with her classic pimple and cyst pops and squeezes. Satisfying!

We take a look at what Dr Pimple Popper has in store for us this week.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/ TLC Twitter

Dr Pimple Popper patient finds lipoma after 300 lbs weight loss

Starting off the trailer, the patient tells cameras he has a ‘ginormous lump’ on his left side which he describes as a “saggy boob.”

When meeting Dr Sandra Lee, he tells her he’s lost almost 300 lbs. However, this problem may not be as rare as we think, as she tells us it’s not rare to discover lipomas after losing a huge amount of weight.

Although the problem is not uncommon, Dr Lee still says there’s things she’s concerned about after the patient says he’s afraid he could be stuck with it ‘forever.’

Dr Pimple Popper is a lipoma pro

Although this may seem like a tough battle for the TLC, we have full faith in her, as she’s seen, and dealt with, many lipomas in her time.

Recently, Sandra threw fans back to when she squeezed a humungous lipoma that oozed a ‘mozzarella’ substance. Nice!

This isn’t her first lipoma in the new season either, as she was visited by patient Jaqueline, with a huge armpit lipoma.

Dr Lee even said it was in the Top 20 of biggest lipomas she’d ever seen, and that’s saying something! The patient left Dr Pimple Popper’s office a new woman, as she successfully removed the lipoma, leaving her feeling like “an entirely new woman.”

Fans react to the upcoming episode

As always, fans have taken to the comment section to react to Dr Pimple Popper’s latest case.

“At this point, she’s not even popping pimples. she popping tumors and lumps,” wrote one.

Another said: “Love it! You Rock!”

“Oh my word,” exclaimed another.

We hope Dr Pimple Popper will be able to work her magic once again, but we’ll have to wait until episode 7 airs on Wednesday to find out!

WATCH DR PIMPLE POPPER WEDNESDAYS ON TLC