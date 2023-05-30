Dr Pimple Popper is back with a new episode this week, and this one looks to be one that’ll be hard to forget for viewers, and the doctor as patient Paula found maggots between her toes.

The TLC show is a popaholics dream as Sandra Lee pops a huge variety of lipomas, pimples, and cysts to satisfy audiences, however, she also deals with a variety of common and largely uncommon skin conditions.

We take a look at what Dr Pimple Popper has in store this week.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC UK YouTube channel

Dr Pimple Popper patient Paula found maggots between her toes

Patient Paula says her legs look like ‘spoiled, raw hamburgers’ that smell like her ‘bowels’ are coming out. However, she’s so used to the smell of it that she says she doesn’t even notice it anymore.

As well as the smell, she says they itch ‘so bad’ leading her to carry on scratching until she makes it bleed. She describes the sensation as bugs crawling under her skin, as she says: “I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy.”

As well as the aesthetic problems, the condition also gives Paula physical problems as she has trouble doing simple tasks like showering and walking from one room to the other.

The condition started with the patient having cellulitis in her leg, but it started getting worse in August 2022, when she found maggots between her toes.

After visiting many doctors over the years, no one has been able to help so she’s hoping Dr Sandra Lee will be able to help her like she’s helped so many others, including Ralph who had a ‘cyst factory’ body.

Fans hope Paula gets ‘the help she needs’

Of course, fans, took to Instagram to comment on the trailer after seeing it on their timelines, and many were sympathetic to Paula’s condition.

“Sadly it is super common. Be thankful for your health,” said one.

Another commented: “Poor woman hope she gets the help she needs.”

“Omg poor lady!!” exclaimed another.

“Wow, I will be watching this….. I wanna know what skin condition this is,” penned one curious fan.

Another wrote: “I can smell this right through my device.”

What else can we expect from the episode?

The penultimate episode of Dr Pimple Popper’s season 9 doesn’t look like it’ll disappoint as it’s jam-packed with content for popaholics to enjoy.

Also heading into Dr Pimple Popper’s office will be Kelly, who has a massive shoulder growth which her husband says has become ‘part of the family.’

Patient Erica will also be visiting Sandra, who has lead trapped in her palm after stabbing herself with a pencil 45 years ago.