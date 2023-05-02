Dr Pimple Popper is back to tease us with episode 5 of the new series, where we’re introduced to patient Talina who suffers from neurofibromatosis, causing hundreds of tumors over her body.

Although the TLC show is aimed at popaholics who love to see Dr Pimple Popper pop and squeeze an array of cysts and pimples, many of the episodes contain emotional stories from patients whose conditions affect their day-to-day lives.

We take a look at what we can expect in the upcoming episode.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC Twitter

Dr Pimple Popper patient Talina suffers from neurofibromatosis

In an emotional trailer, patient Talina can be heard saying she has hundreds of tumors all over her body. wants to be comfortable in her own skin. Her daughter can then be seen crying saying it makes her sad that her mom “had to cry about feeling different.”

Talina shows Dr Pimple Popper her body with a number of red spots and tumors. As Dr Pimple Popper says: “you don’t even know where to start” with the condition.

Of course, the Dr is going to try to make a difference in the patient’s life: “I think that we can make a difference potentially. I really hope this works because I want to give her the difference she’s hoping for,” she states.

What is neurofibromatosis?

Dr Pimple Popper is forever using medical terms that we don’t understand, so took a look at what neurofibromatosis is.

Neurofibromatosis is a rare genetic disorder that typically causes benign tumors of the nerves and growths in other parts of the body, including the skin, as per the American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

Sandra Lee is very experienced in her field and has come across countless conditions, but even she calls it an “insurmountable task.”

What else can we expect from episode 5?

As per the episode description, patients Jimmy and Djuka will also be taking a visit to Dr Pimple Popper’s office.

Jimmy wants to cure his itchy, flaky raised alligator skin so he can find love whereas Djuka is a stubborn guy with a stubborn bump.

We’ll have to wait and see if Dr Pimple Popper can help Talina’s neurofibromatosis, but as always, we have full faith!

WATCH DR PIMPLE POPPER WEDNESDAYS ON TLC