Dr Pimple Popper is a pro at extracting blackheads and removing cysts, however patient Jeb may have the most she’s ever seen as his body is covered in oozing bumps that range from the size of a pinhead to the size of a golf ball.

The TLC show shows sees the doctor treating patients with an array of skin conditions, and although it’s not everyone’s cup of tea, the show is a popaholics dream. We take a look at Dr Pimple Popper‘s patient Jeb, and his condition.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC YouTube

Dr Pimple Popper patient Jeb has oozing blackheads all over his body

Jeb visited Dr Pimple Popper’s office, as he was suffering from oozing bumps all over his body. The blackheads and cysts started off on his hips, but since then have progressed onto his back, and face, which he calls “upsetting”.

The bumps range in size from a ‘pinhole’ up to a ‘golfball’ if not bigger, he says. He does sometimes get whiteheads, however, states that for the most part, “the majority stay red, and the top is black”.

He describes the pain as: “sticking your finger in your eye and holding your eye open,” and says it’s one of the most painful things he’s been through in his whole life.

Like many of Dr Sandra Lee‘s patients, Jeb had been to many doctors before but had had no luck. Upon examination, she told Jeb that he would want “products that are going to help clear those pores out, things that are going to exfoliate.”

She also told the patient that comedone extractors are essential for removing them, a popaholics dream! She also advised him that he needs a strong healthy liver to be able to take stronger medications.

Fans hope Jeb gets the ‘help he needs’

As always, fans and popaholics took to the Instagram comments of the trailer to comment on Jeb’s condition.

“This definitely seems like some sort of systemic issue. Not just skin related. I hope they can get to the bottom of it and give him the relief he needs,” penned one.

“Poor guy! Must be sooooooo uncomfortable!! Thankful there are doctors like her out there to help,” commented another.

Another penned: “I believe this is the same thing I have. It’s called Hidradenitis Suppurativa and it is extremely painful.”

“Ohhhhhh poor guy. We know our girl Dr PP will help him,’ said another.

Jeb went back to doing what he loves

In his introduction, Jeb said he enjoyed going to the beach, however, the blackheads, pimples, and cysts on his body make him hesitant to go.

However, during his update, the patient could be seen walking on the beach again, without seeming uncomfortable. His back also looked to be healing well, as fans wish him all the best for the future.