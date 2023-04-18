Dr Pimple Popper is back with a new episode this Wednesday, where she helps patient Joe, remove his multiple head cysts, as he explains he, unfortunately, lost his wife Becky a couple of weeks before filimg.

Although many viewers watch the TLC show for the entertainment and satisfaction of all the pops and squeezes, episodes can be quite emotional, as Dr Pimple Popper hugely changes her patients’ lives for the better.

We take a closer look into Joe and his late wife Becky before the episode airs.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC Instagram

Dr Pimple Popper patient Joe lost his wife Becky

Latest patient into Dr Pimple Popper’s office Joe has a number of large bumps on his head, which Dr Sandra Lee tells us are pilar cysts.

She explains that when they get this large, it means they’ve been around for a while. Many of the TLC patients have a fear of the doctors, and leave their cysts untreated for years.

Joe tells the camera that Becky wanted him to have these bumps removed more than anything, which may be a huge reason why he’s taking a trip to see the TLC doctor.

However, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be an easy surgery as we hear Sandra say at the end of the clip: “This is proving to be proving to be a little bit more of a problem,” about his largest ones.

TLC fans send their love to Joe

Taking to Instagram, fans shared their love and well wishes for Joe after hearing his story.

“So sad. I feel so sorry for this man. It’s awful he lost his wife.I know Sandra will do all she can to help him. God bless him,” wrote one.

“Aaaw poor man,” commented another.

One follower said: “Bless Dr. PP for caring about these people!”

Dr Pimple Popper helps change patient’s lives

We’ve seen Dr Pimple Popper help change many patients’ lives for the better on numerous occasions when she removes bumps and cysts that may have been preventing them from doing everyday things.

Dr Pimple Popper patient Todd, who had a forehead cyst, explained how his life changed after the removal as he went on to get a job, after thinking no one would hire him, and said he felt “much happier in himself.”

Most recently, in the new series, patient Kenny, who said he looked “amazing” after surgery helped him remove multiple tumors over his body.

Credit: TLC YouTube channel