Dr Pimple Popper is back with a new episode this Wednesday, so we take a look at what she has on her hands in episode 4 including patient Katherine who has a bump that resembles a ‘brain on her ear.’

The TLC show keeps viewers entertained with the array of squeezes and pops performed by Dr Lee, which provides endless hours of satisfaction.

We take a look at Katherine’s story before Dr Pimple Popper works her magic.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC YouTube

Dr Pimple Popper patient Katherine has a ‘brain’ on her ear

Speaking on the ‘brain like’ bump on her ear, Katherine says it feels rough, has ridges on and even freaks her out.

Her friend then went on to say Katherine has two brains and joked she’s ‘gifted.’

However, Katherine hasn’t had ‘two brains’ forever. She says she noticed a spot on her right ear 10 years ago, which the doctor sliced off.

Of course, she thought that was the end and didn’t think she’d have to see or think about it again.

Cut forward two years and unfortunately, it came back. Katherine then went to see a dermatologist, however, he said if tried to cut it off it would disfigure her ear.

Katherine is worried her ‘ear brain’ will ruin her job

Although the show keeps viewers entertained and satisfied with Dr Sandra Lee‘s array of pops and squeezes, stories from the patients can get emotional, as Katherine, says her bump is affecting her job.

The TLC patient works as a neighborhood watch and doesn’t want to worry about the cluster being on show on stage or in pictures if her hair blows back.

She says it’s embarrassing for her and hurts her confidence, and is now worried she won’t be able to do her job if it gets any bigger.

This was also a problem with Dr Pimple Popper’s patient Todd, who didn’t work as he thought no one would hire him with a big cyst on his forehead.

Dr Pimple Popper says ear bumps are ‘exciting’

Talking about the patient, Dr Sandra says she finds ear bumps ‘exciting’ as they’re challenging due to all the dips and raises. (We’re not sure that’s the word we’d use to describe them!)

Of course, the TLC doctor works her magic as she takes a look at the bump which she calls a ‘little caterpillar.’ She then comes to the conclusion that it’s a Seborrheic Keratosis which she likes to call “wisdom spots.”

Using more technical terms, the Dr says the bump has a Cerebriform Verrucous appearance, which is a brain-like warty appearance.

As it’s on the cartilage, Sandra tells the patient that one of the risks is that removal can destroy the ear and in her words, “make it look like a boxer has taken a bite out of your ear.”

She then told Katherine she can’t tell her exactly how she’s going to fix it right now, but we have full faith in her!

