Dr Pimple Popper is back with episode 2 where we meet new patients including Jacqueline, who has a huge armpit mass, James, with a mysterious bump on his cheek, and Mikalia, who has suffered from a ‘smelly, crusty’ head growth since she was born.

The TLC show has been letting us inside the work life of Dr Pimple Popper since 2018, where we get to see all the fascinating but gruesome bumps and pops she examines on a daily basis.

We take a look at what Dr Sandra Lee has on her hands in episode 2 of the new season.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC YouTube

Dr Pimple Popper’s patient Mikalia was born with a ‘smelly growth’ on the side of her head

Patient Mikalia has been suffering with a growth at the side of her head since she was born. She had it removed after going to the doctor for the first time at 23, however, it grew back and caused her even more problems than before.

Since the removal, the patient said the growth is always bleeding, and has things oozing from it.

Mikalia described it as feeling like a squishy spongy texture and is itchy and said she was embarrassed about the ‘infected, crusty’ smell.

The TLC patient was told by Doctors it was a seborrheic keratosis which is a very common growth stuck on the surface of her skin, however as she was born with it, Sandra thinks it’s a nevus sebaceous.

Jacqueline visited a wizard to remove huge mass behind her armpit

Another patient taking a visit to Dr Pimple Popper’s office is Jacqueline, who describes her armpit mass as a ‘third boob.’ Like many of Sandra’s patients, she’s afraid of the doctors.

The TLC patient describes the mass as feeling mushy, soft, and fatty, causing all sorts of pain, like a burning sensation or being cut with a piece of glass.

She first noticed it 10 years ago, however after an ultrasound, the doctors kept saying it was no concern.

Jacqueline even saw a wizard who said she could heal her to remove the huge mass, although no results came from it. Hopefully, TLC wizard Dr Pimple Popper can work her magic.

Dr Pimple Popper has already had a successful season

Also heading into the clinic in episode two is James, who has a mysterious bump on his cheek that loves to bleed. If there’s one thing we know about Dr Pimple Popper, it’s that she’s going to successfully pop a cyst or a bump.

In episode 1, the Dr successfully helped patient Kenny who had over 400 tumors on his body. After receiving treatment from the TLC star, Kenny looked transformed. “My forehead is smooth, I’ve got my jawline back,” he said 12 weeks after his first surgery.

We can’t wait to see how many other patients’ lives Dr Sandra will be changing.

