Dr Pimple Popper is back to help even more patients in episode 3 where we meet Nisa, who has an itchy ear rash that spread to her face, Jennifer who has dark spots on her face, and Joe, who has multiple large head cysts.

Since 2018, TLC viewers have been let inside the work life of Dr Pimple Popper as she treats patients’ cysts, pimples and bumps with many satisfying squeezes and pops here and there.

We take a look at what Dr Pimple Popper has on her hands in episode 3.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC YouTube

Dr Pimple Popper patient Nisa’s ear rash spread to her face

Nisa had a problem with her right ear two years ago, after suffering from eczema as a child. Dr Sandra Lee described this as atopic dermatitis, a type of eczema that adults outgrow.

She then began to explain that two years ago her right ear became red and flaky, before spreading over to her face. When asked if she did anything different during this time, she explained that she wore a headset for work, and assumed it was down to that.

The rash then spread across her face, as she continued to wear her headset six days a week, to the TLC Dr’s surprise, and is still wearing it.

The client was put on medication, which cleared it up, however after stopping taking the drug, her rash flared up once again.

When Dr Pimple Popper came to examine them she said they seemed “raw and itchy.”

Joe has had multiple head cysts since his teens

Viewers are also introduced to Dr Pimple Popper’s patient Joe.

Joe has had the bumps on his head since his teens, although he says they don’t hurt or bother him, which Dr Pimple Popper says are pilar cysts.

Sandra explained that they probably have a pretty good blood supply, and explained that the bigger they are, the more complicated they become to remove.

As well as Joe wanting to visit Dr Pimple Popper’s office, his girlfriend’s daughter is also by his side as she hopes to become a dermatologist.

Dr Pimple Popper sees patient Jennifer

Jennifer is another one of Dr Pimple Popper’s patients who has dark spots all over her face that no one is allowed to see.

Many patients on the TLC show have been embarrassed or ashamed of their problems, which is why many of them don’t seek treatment.

However, Sandra has changed many lives including patient Todd who landed himself a job after she removed his huge forehead cyst, after believing no one would hire him.

We’re sure the Dr will be just as successful with the patients in episode 3!

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/ TLC UK YouTube

WATCH DR PIMPLE POPPER WEDNESDAYS ON TLC