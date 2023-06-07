Unfortunately, we have to say goodbye to Dr Pimple Popper for another season tonight, (June 7), but before she leaves, she treats patient Mike who’s had his ‘squishy’ head lump for 10 years!

The TLC show has gained countless fans over the years, as popaholics unite to watch Sandra Lee pop, squeeze and remove an array of cysts and lipomas, something that would be a nightmare for the faint-hearted.

We take a look at what Dr Pimple Popper has in store for us for the last time this season.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC YouTube

Dr Pimple Popper patient Mike first noticed his ‘squishy’ head lump 10 years ago

Patient Mike visits Dr Sandra Lee with a ‘pretty big’ bump at the back of his head which is extremely noticeable. He says it’s round and squishy and feels like it may be attached ‘somewhere.’

He felt a small lump 10 years ago, which he thought was an ingrown hair, however, it’s just carried on growing, doubling in size every two years for the past 10.

Mike has been referred to many different surgeons and dermatologists but has had no luck, so hopefully Dr Lee can help him get rid of it like she’s helped so many others.

Fans think it’s a lipoma

After nine seasons, it seems like Dr Pimple Popper has taught her fans a lot as they take the comments to guess what the lump at the back of Mike’s head really is.

“Pilar incoming!” exclaimed one fan.

“I’m gonna predict and say that it’s a lipoma but I think it’s a cyst and it’s going to look like a wet newspaper when it pops, dark grey because of hair follicles I’m guessing!” wrote another.

It looks like Sandra has definitely rubbed off on this fan with the ‘wet newspaper comparison as she loves a good analogy. Who can forget the cement cyst?

What else can we expect in the season finale?

In the last episode of season 9, Dr Pimple Popper sees patient Amanda, who says her painful back growth is like a ‘third arm.’

Also returning is patient Paula, who some may remember as the patient with maggots between her toes.

Her condition is so severe, that Sandra says she may just have to make a house call to check up on her.