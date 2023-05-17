Dr Pimple Popper is back with a new episode, and this week she sees patients Mike, Kylie, and Shad, who has a ‘scrambled egg’ cyst on his head that ‘smells like death’, and looks like a pig snout.

The TLC show has many memorable patients, some maybe for the wrong reason, and going from the comments on this snippet, we’re sure viewers won’t forget this cyst in a hurry.

We take a look at Dr Pimple Popper patient Shad’s scrambled egg cyst. Luckily, there’s no smell vision here!

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC YouTube

Dr Pimple Popper patient Shad has a ‘scrambled egg’ head cyst

Anyone who watches Dr Sandra Lee‘s videos regularly knows she loves using food to describe pimples and cysts, and it seems like she’s now found a patient just like her, as described his cyst as a ‘scrambled egg.’

The patient knocked his head, causing the cyst to burst. A week later, he started smelling a ‘foul smell’ and could see puss that reminded him of a ‘scrambled egg.’

Dr Pimple Popper’s plan for the cyst which is said to look like a ‘pig snout’, is to clean it up, and take out all the ‘gunk’ and the sac. An extraction we’re sure fans will love!

However, she does say it’s going to be difficult to remove entirely, but we’re sure the doctor will be able to work her magic yet again!

Every popaholic has their limit

Of course, just like the lady in the video, fans rushed to the Instagram comments to share their opinions on the patient’s cyst.

One wrote: “He should write a kid’s book. His use of the English language is….impressive.”

“I think I’ve just discovered my popping limit,” cringed another.

Another fan was still in the mood for jokes as she wrote: “Can we just talk about ‘puke a buzzard off a goat wagon?'”

“So gross!” exclaimed another.

What else can we expect this episode?

If the above clip hasn’t put you off, and you’re still eager to see more, you’re in luck as we have details on what else you can discover on the latest TLC episode.

Patient Kylie has a birthmark with a ‘leaky bump’ as Dr Pimple Popper brings in her friend and dermatologist Dr Ortiz to help her tackle it.

Sandra also sees a patient who discovered a ‘ginormous lipoma’ after losing 300 lb.

WATCH DR PIMPLE POPPER AT 9/8C WEDNESDAYS ON TLC