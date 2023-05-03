Dr Pimple Popper is back for episode 5, where we see patient Jimmy, who describes himself as having itchy ‘crocodile skin’ along with Djuka who has a stubborn bump.

The TLC show has been entertaining and educating viewers since 2018, as Sandra Lee has popped and squeezed countless numbers of cysts and bumps, and evidently, after five years, viewers still can’t get enough.

We take a look at what Dr Pimple Popper has in store in the latest episode.

Dr Pimple Popper patient Jimmy’s skin is an ‘itchy hell’

Jimmy heads into Dr Pimple Popper’s office as every day is ‘hell’ waking up in his itchy ‘crocodile’ skin. He says he does anything he can to try and keep his mind occupied and away from the scratching.

The patient has itchy bumps all over his legs, arms, back, and chest. He says he feels like he’s running his fingers over a crocodile.

90% of Jimmy’s body is covered, with these itchy bumps, to the point he has to wear shorts and struggles to wear a shirt, so opts for a tank top.

He told the camera that his legs are the worst part of his body, and if he doesn’t keep his fingernails short, he’s ripping skin, which sometimes makes it bleed ‘really bad.’

Fans express their sympathy

Fans have taken to the Instagram comments to express their sympathy for Jimmy and his condition.

“I feel so bad for people with conditions this severe. I can’t imagine feeling trapped in my own body to this degree,” wrote one follower.

“I really really feel bad for him. I hope it’s treatable,” penned another.

One commented: “OMG I feel so sad for him. Itchy is more painful than pain. I hope you can help him.”

“I hope he gets some help. How miserable,” said another.

Dr Pimple Popper has treated many skin conditions

Although many Dr Pimple Popper fans watch the show for her array of satisfying pops and squeezes, the TLC Dr also helps patients with a number of skin conditions, and in this episode we’ll see Talina who suffers from neurofibromatosis, aswell as Djuka.

She has also treated patient Robert, who suffered from thousands of cholesterol bumps over his body. Although Dr Lee had her concerns, she managed to remove hundreds of his bumps.

We’re sure Sandra is set to work her magic yet again and provide her patients with the treatment they need.