It’s that time again, Dr Pimple Popper is teasing us with her new episode 8, and this week, she sees patient Ralph who has numerous painful cysts on his back.

The TLC show is a popaholics dream and it seems like they’ll be satisfied to the fullest this week, as this patient describes himself as a ‘cyst factory.’

We take a look at what Dr Pimple Popper has in store for us this week.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC YouTube

Dr Pimple Popper patient Ralph feels like a ‘cyst factory’

Ralph has four or five large cysts on his back which he says he noticed many years ago, giving him a painful itch. To add to this, Dr Sandra Lee soon realizes they’re accompanied by some pretty big blackheads.

Not only are the cysts annoying and painful, but they also burst as the pressure on his back gets too much.

As this happens, Ralph says he feels ‘stuff’ leaking down his back, ultimately staining his shirt, which he calls “embarrassing.”

Although he’s had a number of operations, nothing has taken the pain away for him, and he says he’s now lost faith.

Hopefully, Sandra can help him out like she’s helped so many other patients!

Dr Pimple Popper has dealt with countless amounts of cysts

Cyst content is probably one of the TLC doctor’s most requested content, and luckily she has an endless amount of content for viewers to enjoy, including, fresh content in her latest season.

A few episodes ago, Dr Sandra saw patient Brittney, who suffered from Steatocystoma. The condition caused a number of cysts over her body, and ever Dr Lee said she “couldn’t pop anymore.”

Just last week, she saw patient Shad who had a ‘scrambled egg’ cyst which he said ‘smelt like death.’

What else can we expect from the episode?

As well as Ralph and his back cysts, this week heading into Dr Pimple Popper’s office will be patient Tyler whose hands are so dry and cracked that he considered getting them amputated.

In the trailer, the patient says his hands “never stop hurting”, as he’s in ‘excruciating’ pain because of them.

Patient Ebonee will also be seen, who uses sunglasses to cover the tiny bumps around her eyes.