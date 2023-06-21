Dr Pimple Popper is back with new episodes, and this week she sees patient Alyse who has a painful itchy rash that ‘smells like hot garbage’ on the top of her legs.

The TLC show has been running for nine seasons, and in that time we’ve seen the doctor pop countless numbers of cysts and lipomas, as well as helping patients with a number of skin conditions that affect their day-to-day lives.

We take a look at what Dr Pimple Popper has in store this week.

Credit: TLC UK YouTube channel

Dr Pimple Popper patient Alyse’s itchy rash smells like ‘hot garbage ‘

Alyse comes to see Dr Sandra Lee with a painful red rash that appears to be over her thighs/upper leg. As well as the pain, the rash is also very itchy.

The area can also get infected, and when this happens, the patient says it ‘smells like hot garbage’ which even makes her ‘gag.’

Alyse calls the smell embarrassing, and says it almost makes her feel ‘unhuman.’

Fans send Alyse their well wishes

Upon seeing the trailer, fans took to the Instagram comments to send their well wishes to Alyse, and hope Dr Lee can provide her with the treatment she needs.

“I hope they figure it out for you and it gets taken care of so you can live comfortably,” wrote one.

Another penned: “I hope she gets some relief.”

“This poor woman, I hope they find a diagnosis in a solution, so she can get back to living her life,” said another.

“This has got to hurt. Hope she is feeling better,” commented one popaholic.

What else can we expect from the episode?

Aside from Alyse’s burning rash, also heading into Dr Pimple Popper’s office is patient Terry who has a painful butt cheek lipoma.

The doctor has treated countless lipomas in her time, including the unforgettable mozzarella lipoma, so we’re sure she’ll have no problems helping Terry.

Patient James also has ‘demons’ on his back that he says are ‘ruining his life.’

WATCH DR PIMPLE POPPER WEDNESDAYS ON TLC