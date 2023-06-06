Sadly, the season 9 finale of Dr Pimple Popper is this week, but of course, she’s not going out without a bang, as she sees patient Amanda who has a painful back lump, a plexiform neurofibroma, that she describes as a ‘third arm.’

The TLC show began in 2015, and eight years and nine seasons later, Sandra is still entertaining fans as she pops and squeezes an array of cysts and pimples, as well as helping countless number of patients with some very rare skin conditions.

We take a look at what Dr Pimple Popper has in store for her final episode of the season.

Dr Pimple Popper patient Amanda says her back lump is like a third arm

Amanda comes to visit Dr Sandra Lee with a huge, painful back growth that she says is like a ‘third arm.’ She also says it makes her feel as if she’s ‘not a person.’

Dr Pimple Popper advises her that it’s a plexiform neurofibroma, which are tumors that form in the tissue that covers and protects the nerves, or as she likes to call it, “a bag of worms.”

The main thing Sandra is concerned about it Amanda’s pain, which is common with these types of lumps, although she’s not sure if the pain will completely go away.

She tells us that plexiforms are serious, and although they look simple to remove, they’re no joke.

Even expert Sandra Lee has only removed part of one before, although she’s removed many huge back lipomas in her time.

As always, fans took to the Instagram comments to discuss the upcoming episode.

One avid popaholic said: “Omg I want to touch it!”

“Glad you’re going to help her improve her life,” penned another.

Others could relate to Amanda’s problem as one commented: “I had one of these and had it removed by a dr who clearly didn’t know what he was doing. I felt everything and he just kept on going…”

What else can we expect from season finale?

As well as patient Amanda, Dr Pimple Popper’s office also welcomes patients Mike and Paula in the finale of season 9.

Paula has oozing, odoriferous and painful legs, whilst Mike has an ‘extremely noticeable, squishy’ bump on the back of his head.

He noticed the ‘little’ bump around 10 years ago, which he thought was maybe an ingrown hair, however, it’s been doubling in size every couple of years.