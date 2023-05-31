Dr Pimple Popper is back with a new episode, and this week she sees patient Kelly who has a ‘huge’ shoulder lump, although at first sight, even Sandra doesn’t know what it could be.

This week marks the penultimate episode of season 9 of the TLC show, but popaholics shouldn’t fear, as Dr Lee regularly updates her social media with an array of cyst and pimple squeezes and pops.

We take a look at what Dr Pimple Popper thinks of Kelly’s ‘huge’ shoulder bump.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC Twitter

Dr Pimple Popper patient Kelly has a ‘huge’ painful shoulder bump

In the penultimate episode, Dr Sandra Lee will see patient Kelly who has a huge lump on her shoulder. She says it’s been around for such a long time, as her partner adds: “It’s part of the family.”

As well as the size, Kelly says her shoulder lump is also very painful. She previously visited a dermatologist, who considered it a ‘lipoma’ although they wanted to put her under general anesthesia which was a ‘little concerning’ to her.

Although, after looking at and feeling the bump, she wasn’t quite sure what it was exactly.

The TLC doctor is ‘concerned’

After looking at and feeling the bump, Dr Lee said she’s ‘always concerned’ about bumps that are overlying a large joint.

Due to this, she said she’s going to approach it with caution, making a smaller incision, so she can really ‘take a peek’ before she goes too far and ‘can’t back out.’

Although Sandra may be concerned, she’s dealt with many similar problems in the past so we’re sure she’ll be able to help Kelly as she’s helped many others who’ve walked into Dr Pimple Popper’s office.

This isn’t Dr Pimple Popper’s first shoulder lump

The trailer may cause Deja vu for hardcore Dr Pimple Popper fans, as earlier on in the series, patient Jacqueline visited, whp had an armpit mass so big, that she tried to get a wizard to remove it.

Also coming up this episode is patient Paula, who found maggots between her toes, which she says smell very unpleasant, almost like ‘sewage.’

The doctor will also see patient Erica, who stabbed herself with a pencil 45 years ago and still has lead trapped in her palm.