Dr Pimple Popper’s patient Jessica has a huge eye cyst that is blocking her vision. As well as her vision, her confidence has also been affected, so she’s hoping Sandra can remove the bump, which has grown rapidly for the past two years, once and for all.

The TLC doctor is loved by popaholics around the globe, although behind all the pops and squirts, the doctor helps drastically change her patient’s lives. We take a look at how Dr Pimple Popper helped patient Jessica with her eye cyst.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/Really YouTube

Dr Pimple Popper patient Jessica’s eye cyst blocks her vision

Patient Jessica visited Dr Pimple Popper’s office with a lump under her left eye, which sticks out about an inch over her face. She describes it as being ‘hard’ like a ‘stale mashmallow’, which is ‘crusty’ on the outside.

When Jessica looks down, she says she can’t make anything out as it blocks her vision. The lump started from getting hit in the face by a pistol in 2008, and in the past few years has grown significantly.

The patient gets emotional about the bump, saying it’s affected her life drastically like many of Dr Sandra Lee‘s patients.

Dr Pimple Popper takes a look

When visiting Sandra for the first time, Jessica explained that her cyst ruptured one time, causing it to flatten. However, it then came back with a vengeance.

Dr Lee then took a look at the bump, however, was concerned about how close it was to the nerves. After taking a look at the feel, she concluded that it was in fact a cyst, so of course, she was going to give it a try to remove it.

The fact that it was ‘really close’ to some of Jessica’s nerves and muscles meant that there was a risk she would have a “diminished sensation” in that area.

Many of the delicate nerves and muscles that could be affected are involved in the blinking of your eyes and your ability to see properly, but the patient was ok with the risk being presented.

The removal

As always Dr Pimple Popper got to work on Jessica’s eye cyst. Despite the risks that were involved, the patient was adamant to get the bump removed, and of course, the TLC doctor delivered.

Afterward, the patient’s face was flat where the bump once was. She told the cameras she was “elated” and “grateful” for Dr Lee’s work.