It’s almost that time of the week again when we’re treated to an hour in the life of Dr Pimple Popper, and in a sneak peek for this week’s episode, the doctor sees a patient with a port-wine stain birthmark, accompanied by a pimple that is ‘constantly dripping.’

The TLC show has been on since 2018, and although Dr Lee handles most of the patients by herself, sometimes there are just some problems where she needs a helping hand, which is what’s happening this week as she introduces viewers to dermatologist Dr Ortiz.

We take a look at what Dr Pimple Popper has in store for us this week.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC Twitter

Dr Pimple Popper patient’s port-wine stain birthmark isn’t the problem

Although the patient has come to Dr Sandra Lee with a birthmark on her face, she explains this isn’t the problem, as she’s had it since birth and never wished to remove it. It’s what it’s accompanied with that is the problem.

However, three years ago, the patient’s birthmark started forming a bump that likes to ‘burst and bleed’ which she says has caused her a lot of trouble.

The patient says her bump bleeds daily for anywhere between 15-30 minutes, as she describes it as a “constant dripping faucet.”

Meet Dr Ortiz

This time, Dr Pimple Popper’s office has a visitor, as she brings in friend and dermatologist, Dr Ortiz who is an “excellent laser surgeon.”

Sandra says Dr Ortiz has more experience treating birthmarks than ‘anyone she knows’ which is why she’s brought her along to help.

Speaking on lasers, the doctor says: “There are a hundred different lasers on the market, and I like to use the phrase, it’s not about the paint, it’s about the painter.

Even though someone has the same laser, they’re not necessarily using it in the same way,” she concludes.

It’s not the first time she’s been on the TLC show, as she appeared was introduced to viewers last Summer.

What else can we expect from the new episode?

Also in this week’s episode, is a patient who discovered a lipoma after losing 300 lbs.

The ‘ginormous’ lipoma is located on the patient’s side as he describes it as a ‘saggy boob.’ Although Dr Lee says this isn’t uncommon for someone who loses a lot of weight, it doesn’t mean the job will be easy.

However, we’re sure the doctor will be able to work her magic on this patient as she has on so many before.