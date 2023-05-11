Dr Pimple Popper is back with another new YouTube video as she keeps us entertained as we wait another week for a new episode, and this time, she’s tackling a shocking 40-year-old cyst that oozes a ‘cement-like’ substance. Nice!

The TLC show has been entertaining viewers since 2018, although the fun doesn’t stop there as Dr Lee regularly uploads videos to her social accounts.

We take a look at the 40-year-old cyst that Dr Pimple Popper, of course, successfully squeezes.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC YouTube

Dr Pimple Popper squeezes 40-year-old cyst

In the doctor’s latest YouTube video, she asks the patient how long he’s had the cyst, and when he replied 40 years, a shocked Dr Lee says: “We need a movie about this!”

As she goes through the process, she ‘satisfyingly’ squeezes a large amount of grey substance, which her assistant says: “Looks like cement!”

Ironically, the patient actually works with bulldozers and trucks, as Dr Sandra Lee jokes: “Oh yeah, you’ve got cement in the wrong places.”

Sandra seems to love a comparison, as she once described a lipoma substance as ‘mozzarella.’

The process isn’t an easy one as she has to try not to hurt the patient, although it seems that everything goes smoothly. Maybe the same can’t be said for the substance oozing out!

Like the pro she is, Sandra then goes on to stitch the cyst, and 40 years of substance is finally gone. (Which we can see at the end of the video!)

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/ Dr Sandra Lee YouTube

Fans call the video ‘one of the craziest extractions’

Of course, as always fans rushed to the comments as they were in awe of the 40-year-old ‘cement’ cyst that entered Dr Pimple Popper’s office.

“Wow, that was enormous. Respect for your time and patience”, wrote one fan.

Another joked: “What’s Wrong with Me?!” I read 40yr old Cyst and got so excited!! I cleaned my glasses really well and here I am”

One fan penned: “That’s one of the craziest extractions I’ve ever watched and I’ve been watching you for years!!! Wow!!”

“I literally had to hold my breath for that video,” wrote another.

Dr Pimple Popper’s latest patient had ‘too many cysts’ for her to pop

In the trailer for Dr Pimple Popper’s most recent episode, we saw her claim that she couldn’t squeeze any more of patient Brittney’s cysts, who suffered from Steatocystoma.

Of course, like the expert Sandra Lee is, she helped to assist Brittney and removed many of her cysts which she had had since she was 13.

This helped the patient to regain the confidence she had lost due to the bumps all over her chest.