Dr Pimple Popper has seen some big lipomas in her time, but the time she removed a lipoma the size of a bowling ball from her patient’s back has to be up there with one of the biggest.

The TLC show has been satisfying popaholics for nine seasons as Sandra pops, removes, and squeezes cysts and lipomas, as well as helping many patient’s with other difficult skin conditions.

We throw it back to Dr Pimple Popper‘s ‘bowling ball’ lipoma removal and reveal the aftermath.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC YouTube

Dr Pimple Popper removes ‘bowling ball’ lipoma

Patient Steven visits Dr Pimple Popper’s office with a large lipoma on his back, which he says is the ‘size of a bowling ball.’

However, unlike a bowling ball, this lipoma is soft and squishy and can be moved around. He also says he can feel it ‘bouncing’ when he moves around.

The ‘simple lipoma’ developed around ten years ago, however massively grew in size over time. Steven agreed it’s hard for him to ‘function as a normal dad’ with the big bump.

After observing the lipoma, Dr Sandra Lee says she feels as if tumescent liposuction is the best way to remove it.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC YouTube

The back lipoma is successfully removed

Of course, Dr Lee came to the rescue, like she always does although she said bumps in this area really concern her. We’ve seen her remove difficult lipomas in the past, including the infamous mozzarella lipoma.

While trying to get it out whole, she calls the lipoma ‘noisy’ as the squelching noises continue, and finally, it’s removed in one go, weighing in on the scales at a humongous 3lb!

Steven is over the moon with the results when he looks in the mirror and says he’s “relieved and happy.” He also calls the moment ‘life-changing’ for him and his family.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC YouTube

Fans praise Dr Lee for the removal

Of course, fans rushed to the comments of the video to compliment Dr Lee after the removal.

“That lipoma is bigger than both of Dr. Lee’s hands together. She is a miracle worker and improves the lives of all the patients she shares with us,” wrote one.

“Oh my goodness ALMOST THREE POUNDS!!! That’s amazing, what a great Dad! Thank you Dr. Lee, for changing lives one bump at a time!” exclaimed another.

One fan said: “So amazing. She changes lives one lipoma at a time and brings self-confidence back to people.”