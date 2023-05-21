As we wait for Dr Pimple Popper’s latest episode to release, of course, we take a look back at her YouTube channel, where she removes an ‘enormous’ back lipoma which she calls a ‘chicken gizzard’ or a ‘whole bird’ over on her YouTube.

The TLC show provides popaholics with a variety of cysts pimple and lipoma removals to name a few. The best part is that they don’t have to wait a whole week for a new episode to get their fix, as Sandra keeps fans entertained with weekly uploads and content.

We take a look at the huge back lipoma, and how Dr Pimple Popper got on with the removal.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/Dr Pimple Popper YouTube

Dr Pimple Popper removes ‘chicken-sized’ back lipoma

We’ve seen Dr Sandra Lee tackle some huge lipomas in the past, but it seems like this one is a contender for one of her biggest yet.

We know Dr Pimple Popper loves her analogies, and as well as calling this a ‘chicken gizzard’ she also describes the removal as trying to put her fingers through a ‘bowling ball’.

The doctor carefully cuts open the huge lipoma, in her video with more squelching noises than many would like to hear.

Like the expert she is, the TLC star removes the huge lipoma although it’s so big, it even starts to make her hands hurt. Plus, we can even see a vascular on part of it. Nice!

Dr Pimple Popper’s office gains a new addition at the end, as she replaces the whole lipoma on the counter. We’d love to know how much that weighs.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/Dr Pimple Popper YouTube

Fans are in awe at the lipoma extraction

Of course, fans flooded the YouTube comments with their reactions.

“This is enormous like omg. That has to be such a relief for the patient can’t believe he carried that with him for so long,” wrote one fan.

“Chicken gizzard???? That’s the whole darn chicken! Well done Dr. Lee,” wrote another.

One fan wrote: “I believe this is, by far, the best extraction ever. I wonder how much it weighed. Dr. Lee you are a remarkable human being; you make it possible for your patients to enjoy life to the fullest. Thank you so very much.”

Dr Pimple Popper is a lipoma pro

Of course, we had no doubt that Dr Pimple Popper would be able to pull out this huge lipoma, as we’ve seen past, and present removals, including the unforgettable mozzarella lipoma.

In the most recent episode of the new TLC series, the doctor saw a patient who discovered a ‘ginormous lipoma’ after losing 300 lb.

She informed viewers that it was not uncommon for this to happen when people gain weight, and of course, handled it like a pro.