Dr Pimple Popper is synonymous with cysts and anyone who is a fan of the TLC show will know that they come in all shapes and sizes. In May 2023, Dr Sandra Lee shared a throwback post to a time when she “punched” out a cyst releasing a “cheesy” substance.

When it comes to people heading into Dr Pimple Popper’s office for a cyst removal, the list is likely endless. The YouTube-turned-TLC sensation has been extracting blackheads, comedones, lumps, and bumps for decades. Let’s take a look at one of her videos which accumulated a whopping 1.5 million views.

Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Dr Pimple Popper ‘punches’ out cyst

TLC viewers will have seen Dr Pimple Popper’s various forms of extraction on her show.

It seems that there’s one removal method in particular that has popaholics flocking to her videos and that’s a punch removal.

Taking to the comments section of Dr Sandra Lee‘s Youtube video, one fan wrote: “The punch tool is the main reason I’m here.”

The patient in the video has an epidermoid cyst removed that he had for a “few years.”

Dr Lee used the punch tool to release a thick-looking “cheesy” goo from the cyst.

Pimple Popper fans ‘held their breath’ at punch cyst removal

Dr Lee chats to her patient while removing the epidermoid cyst during the video and fans commented that they “admire her multitasking.”

The TLC star also has fans writing that they held their breath while watching: “I feel like I can’t breathe until it’s completely out! I find myself gasping for breath like halfway through the video haha.”

One said that they fear the idea of a “punch removal,” and more commented that they “hadn’t ever seen” the punch tool used before.

Popaholics called for the ‘curette’

As Dr Pimple Popper carried out the punch removal, she explained that she had to remove the whole sac otherwise it could come back. She said she needed to “fish around a little bit.”

Lots of Dr Lee’s fans took to the comments to say that they could see the “curette” coming and some even said they felt like “experts,” at this point of watching her content.

The curette is a surgical tool Dr Pimple Popper uses to remove all the contents of the cyst.

Someone commented: “…about a minute before you started using the curette I was shouting use the curette. use the curette, use the curette.”

Another said: “When the curette comes out my day is made.”

More added: “A combination punch and curette! So good.”